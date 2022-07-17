British man found dead alongside ‘seriously injured’ woman in Florence hotel
The man reportedly arrived in the Italian city on Friday night with the 43-year-old woman.
A British man has been found dead at a hotel in Florence alongside a woman suffering from serious injuries.
The 40-year-old man was found dead in his room at the four-star Hotel Continentale on Saturday morning after staff alerted the police, according to local media reports.
He is reported to have arrived in the Italian city on Friday night with the 43-year-old woman, thought to be his partner, who is being treated at the city’s Careggi hospital.
Local police and forensic teams were seen at the luxury hotel on Saturday, which is located a short walk away from the Ponte Vecchio in the historic centre of Florence, and investigations are under way.
When approached by the PA news agency, hotel staff were unable to provide any information regarding the incident.
A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) spokesperson said: “We are in touch with the Italian police following the death of a British man in Florence.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.