Woman dies in ‘violent’ collision between two British skiers in French Alps
The 62-year-old reportedly died on a black slope in Les Arcs resort after a horror collision with another British national
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A British woman has died in a “violent” crash with another skier on a French mountain slope.
The 62-year-old was involved in the horror collision with another British national at the Les Arcs resort in the Savoie region at about 10.30am on Tuesday.
Emergency services reportedly attended the scene of the black slope of the Aiguille Rouge mountain and tried to resuscitate the woman.
However, she died at the scene after experiencing traumatic shock, according to French news outlet Le Dauphine.
The other Briton involved, a 35-year-old man, was stationary on the piste at the time and suffered a broken leg, the local reports said. He was rushed to a local hospital in the region.
Both victims were wearing helmets, the reports added.
An investigation into the incident has reportedly been launched.
A spokesperson for the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) told The Independent: “We are supporting the family of a British woman who has died in France and are in contact with the local authorities.”
The Independent has approached Les Arcs resort for comment.
Les Arcs is a popular ski resort located in the Alps.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments