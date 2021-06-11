A British girl got out of a moving car and jumped off a bridge in Spain's Costa del Sol after taking laughing gas and consuming alcohol, it has been reported.

According to local news outlet Sur the girl, who has not been named, was seriously injured after the incident in Marbella last Sunday.

Just hours later on Monday, the paper said, a 31-year-old British man ended up in intensive care after attempting to jump off a balcony and into a swimming pool in San Pedro de Alcántara, about eight miles west of Marbella.

The man had also been taking laughing gas, or nitrous oxide and drinking, the paper added. He too hasn’t been named.

Laughing gas, which is sometimes called 'hippie crack' or 'noz', is a colourless gas sold in canisters and is usually inhaled through a balloon.

It is also used professionally in the medical and catering sectors.

According to drug charity Talk to Frank, the substance has an immediate effect after it is inhaled.

It can make users feel relaxed, giggly, distort sound and cause dizziness; it can also trigger feelings of anxiety and paranoia. Its effects usually last a few minutes.

The gas can also "give you a headache and/or stop you thinking straight", Talk to Frank adds.

Laughing gas is classed as a psychoactive drug and is covered by the 2016 Psychoactive Substances Act, which means it’s illegal to give away or sell.

Spanish Police are warning British holidaymakers not to take the drug.

If you, or anyone you know, needs to speak to someone about substance use you can contact Talk to Frank on 0300 123 6600, or through its live chat here.