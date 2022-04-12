British tourist, 27, found dead by side of road at French ski resort as police launch investigation
French police are appealing for witnesses who met the young man the evening before he was found dead
A 27-year-old British tourist has been found dead on the side of the road near a ski resort in France prompting a police investigation.
The man, identified only as Patrick F, had come for a week’s holiday in Flaine, which is part of the linked Grand Massif alpine sports domain.
He was found on the road on 31 March, and had reportedly spent part of the evening before in the nearby Social Bar – a venue that is extremely popular among British visitors to Flaine.
A police investigation is now being carried out by the Scionzier gendarmerie brigade and officers are calling for witnesses who met the young man during the evening of 30 March.
At the time of his death, he was wearing a grey shirt with black floral patterns, a fitted beige jacket, dark blue jeans with a brown leather belt and brown leather boots, local media reported.
French newspaper Le dauphiné reported that the man was found dead after falling from a cliff.
An investigation source said: “The deceased’s body was found late in the evening lying by a road nearby [the bar]. Efforts were made to revive him, but he was declared dead at the scene. We are appealing anybody who might have seen him on the night of March 30 - a Wednesday - to come forward.”
Gendarmes from nearby Scionzier are carrying out enquiries in the area, and the investigation is being led by prosecutors and an examining magistrate.
A UK Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British national who died in France and are in touch with the local authorities.”
