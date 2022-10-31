British tourist dies after falling ill on Portugal beach

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A British man has died after suffering a suspected cardiac arrest on a beach in southern Portugal, officials have said.

The 55-year-old man, who has not yet been named, felt unwell after getting out of the sea at the Praia dos Alemães beach in Albufeira.

Portugal’s National Maritime Authority said emergency services were dispatched to the beach at around 1.34pm on Thursday after receiving reports that a man was unwell.

An ambulance crew who attended the scene found the man being assisted by lifeguards and other beachgoers.

Paramedics tried to resuscitate him but he was declared dead on the beach.

His body was taken to the Medical Office of Portimão. A post-mortem is due to be carried out.

The Independent has contacted the Foreign and Commonwealth Office for comment.

It is the second time in two months that a British person has died after getting out of the sea at Albufeira, in Portugal’s Algarve region.

Albufeira, on Portugal’s south coast is popular with British and Irish tourists (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Last month, a 45-year-old woman died after reportedly falling unwell after getting out of the water at the Peneco beach, about 1.4 miles west of Praia dos Alemães.

The woman collapsed and paramedics tried to resuscitate her on the beach but she was declared at the scene.

Albuferia is a small city of about 44,000 located on Portugal’s southern coast.

It is a former fishing village that has become popular with British and Irish tourists due to its sandy beaches and attractions.