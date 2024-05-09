British tourist drowns while swimming in sea off Greek island

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A British tourist has drowned while swimming in the sea off a Greek island, according to local reports.

The victim, aged 76, had come to the isolated beach on the Aegean island Kalymnos on a tourist boat from Kos during scorching 25C sunshine.

Local reports said the unidentified man drowned in front of his wife after struggling to get back on the boat.

Horrified friends to call emergency services and a team of coastguards, police and divers in two boats pulled him from the water on April 16.

The pensioner was taken by the coastguard to the port of Vathi where he was pronounced dead at Kalymnos General Hospital, according to local news site Palmoskalymnou.

The cause of the drowning remains unclear and investigations will be carried out by the Kalymnos Port Authority,

The island is only around 70 miles from Marmaris where last month another British pensioner also drowned.

New research by Which? named Kalymnos the cheapest destination for Brits to book this year, with the average price of a week’s break in August coming in at £847 per person.

The latest death came after a British father died trying to save his son from a huge storm in Mauritius.

The unnamed 49-year-old was swept away to sea after disappearing beneath the waves at Pomponette Lagoon on the southern coast of the island in March.

It is believed he had been trying to save his 15-year-old son, who managed to clamber to shore despite the large waves.