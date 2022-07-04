British tourist missing on hiking holiday found dead at bottom of cliff in Italy
Gerard Christopher Turner, 56, was reported missing after going for a walk in the woods near Lezzono, Lake Como
A British tourist who disappeared on Saturday afternoon has been found dead at the bottom of a cliff in Italy.
Gerard Christopher Turner, 56, was reported missing after going for a walk in the woods near where he was staying with his family in Lezzono, Lake Como, near the Alps in northern Italy.
He left the hotel where they were staying in the middle of the afternoon, at around 2.30pm, and phoned his wife two hours later to say he would be back soon because he had ventured down a “rough path”.
Mr Turner did not return and his family raised the alarm with emergency services who scrambled 50 people to instigate a search, as reported by Il Giorno.
Firefighters, mountain rescue teams, volunteers, and dogs scoured the Carvagnana area, between Nesso and Pognana Lario. This was where Mr Turner’s mobile phone had last been reachable hours before.
A helicopter, utilising a thermoscanner, was also used to try to locate the tourist before his body was eventually found at the bottom of a gorge by drones flown by firefighters.
Investigators believe Mr Turner fell into the gorge and hit his head, a local media outlet reported.
An Foreign Office spokesperson said:“We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Northern Italy and are in touch with the local authorities.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies