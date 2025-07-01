Search for British tourist who vanished in remote area of Greek island enters fourth day
Rescue teams have been looking for the man on the island of Karpathos since Saturday
A search operation to locate a British tourist who vanished on the Greek holiday island of Karpathos entered its fourth day on Tuesday.
The man’s disappearance was reported on Saturday by an accommodation owner, who said she had not heard from her guest since the previous day, according to Greek newspaper Ethnos.
A search was immediately launched and the man’s rental car was found, but authorities have not successfully found another trace of the man’s possible location.
The man went missing in a remote area of Tristomo in northern Karpathos, local outlet Karpathiaka Nea reports.
Rescue teams from the fire department, Greek police and local residents and volunteers have helped in the search, Karpathiaka Nea reports, but the area is remote and difficult terrain has complicated the search.
Reinforcements from the nearby island of Rhodes were expected to join the search on Monday, bringing drones and thermal cameras to assist.
Rescue teams are growingly increasingly anxious over the man’s welfare as each passing hour is considered critical to his welfare, Ethnos reported.
Temperatures in Karpathos reached the mid-30s over the weekend, with daily maximums of 34C on Saturday and Sunday and overnight minimums of over 20C each night.
The Dodecanese islands, which include Karpathos, remain under a yellow heat alert for Tuesday with temperatures of up to 34 in the region, according to the Hellenic National Meteorological Agency.
On Wednesday that alert rises to orange, with temperatures of up to 35C forecast for parts of the Dodecanese.
An ongoing heatwave has swept Europe, and in Greece there have been reports of some tourist islands struggling with a lack of water.
A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said: "We are supporting the family of a British man who is missing in Greece and are in contact with the local authorities.”
