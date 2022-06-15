A British father on holiday in Spain has been treated in hospital with a fractured skull and broken arms after being chased by a group of men and thrown off a cliff, his family has alleged.

Steen Nodwell, 29, was on holiday with friends in the coastal resort of Salou when he was pursued by the men on Friday night, relatives said.

The father-of-three, from Weston-super-Mare, has been left with a fractured skull, broken arms and internal injuries and has undergone multiple operations at a hospital in the nearby city Tarragona.

Mr Nodwell’s sister Bethan said it was unclear how many people were involved in allegedly chasing her brother, dragging him on his front and pushing him off a cliff.

“It is only through sheer determination and courage that my brother, despite his life-threatening injuries, managed to get up and walk for help,” she said.

“Had he not done that, the outcome could have been tragically different.

“Steen has two broken arms, one of which is a compound fracture, a broken jaw, a fractured eye socket and skull, a shattered cheekbone, internal injuries and more.”

Mr Nodwell’s injuries are too severe for him to fly back to the UK so his family are now trying to raise enough money for an ambulance to drive him the 18-hour trip home.

His medical insurance only covers the cost of his treatment and he has been told he won’t be able to fly for over a year, his sister said.

“The biggest concern is the fractured skull and eye socket. They want to operate on that first in Spain,” she told ITV.

Mr Nodwell’s mother Fiona added: “To survive that is incredible in itself and I just want him home safe.

“I’m sure he will put his brave face on because that’s his character but obviously it’s a horrific thing to go through and we are all grateful that he’s survived until now and we want him home safe.”