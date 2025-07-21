Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police have launched a manslaughter investigation after a British woman died while water rafting in southeastern France.

The woman, 69, sustained major injuries while rafting on the Guisane river in the Hautes-Alpes region on Saturday.

She was part of a guided group rafting on a section of the river between a park in Saint-Chaffrey and a bridge in Briançon.

The accident happened near a rapid known locally as the “portefeuille”, which can have violent currents.

Firefighters responding at the scene said the woman fell out of the raft near the dangerous section of the river.

Emergency services found her on the riverbank and took her to Briançon hospital. She was pronounced dead later that day.

“Investigations are continuing to determine the circumstances of the accident,” regional prosecutor Marion Lozac'hmeur said, adding that an autopsy would be carried out. He confirmed that an “involuntary manslaughter” investigation had been opened.

The woman has not been named in local media or by authorities in France.

The Hautes-Alpes region is a popular holiday destination in the French Alps, which offers skiing in the winter and adventure activities in the summer.

It is the second largest European region for tourism, according to the French government.

A Foreign Office spokesperson told The Sun: "We are in touch with local authorities following the death of a British woman in France."

The Independent has contacted the Foreign Office for further comment.

Last year, a British man died after getting into difficulty in the River Durance while on a kayaking trip.

The man, in his 50s, had been on a group kayaking trip in Briançon in June 2024 when his kayak flipped over. Two other kayakers were pulled out of the river uninjured, according to local media.