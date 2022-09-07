Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

British woman, 31, ‘gang-raped on Greek island of Rhodes’

The alleged victim told authorities she was attacked and raped by four men

Joe Middleton
Thursday 08 September 2022 00:41
Comments
<p>A women, 31, met a group of Belgian men when she was clubbing with friends in Faliraki on Sunday (pictured, stock image of Rhodes) </p>

A women, 31, met a group of Belgian men when she was clubbing with friends in Faliraki on Sunday (pictured, stock image of Rhodes)

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A British woman has allegedly been gang-raped at a hotel on the Greek island of Rhodes.

The 31-year-old met a group of Belgian men when she was clubbing with friends in Faliraki on Sunday, according to reports.

The group of men - thought to be aged between 30 and 35 - invited the alleged victim and her friends back to their hotel.

The woman told authorities she can consensual sex with one of the men, but was later attacked and raped by four men.

She then left the premises and returned to her own hotel by taxi before reporting the incident to the police around 7am, according to local media reports.

Recommended

Konstantina Damoglidou, a senior police spokesperson, told The Times: “We continue to investigate the allegations because authorities have yet to establish that her claims are true, and thus move to arrest or remand into custody the men involved in her complaint.”

She added that authorities are waiting for findings from a forensic exam and medical tests that were requested by the alleged victim.

A detailed medical report is expected to be sent to the authorities by the end of the week.

Stelios Alexandris, a lawyer representing the four men, said they planned to prosecute the woman for making a false accusation and that the sex was consensual.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: “We are supporting a British woman following an incident in Rhodes and are in contact with the local authorities.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in