Dozens of Brits denied entry to Austria over new Covid rules

Austria now requires arrivals to be triple jabbed as part of drive to combat Omicron surge

Emily Atkinson
Tuesday 28 December 2021 17:21
Comments
<p>File photo: A view of the Tyrolean winter sports town Ischgl in Austria, 19 October 2020</p>

File photo: A view of the Tyrolean winter sports town Ischgl in Austria, 19 October 2020

(EPA-EFE)

More than 100 British tourists were denied entry into Austria at Innsbruck airport after they were caught out by a change in rules around Covid testing, according to the country’s police.

The new measures, which came into effect on Christmas Day, required people travelling from the UK, the Netherlands, Denmark and Norway to provide a negative PCR test within 48 hours of their arrival.

Previously, PCR test had to be taken within 72 hours. The country now also requires people to have had three Covid vaccinations as part of efforts to combat the surge in Omicron cases.

According to a report from BBC News, most of the 110 tourists were flown home immediately but 40 of them were allowed to stay in the country provided they quarantined in a hotel overnight.

Of those 40 people, 12 were given the opportunity to take a new PCR test and continue with their holiday, according to the local authority in Innsbruck.

Recommended

While many of those British travellers had older PCR tests, some also had not received a booster jab.

The UK tourists had flown to Innsbruck for skiing holidays in the western Tyrol region of Austria.

Opposition politicians in the country have since called the sudden switched a “botched” job - blaming the health minister, Wolfgang Mückstein, for failing to update the restrictions on the government website.

Local opposition People’s Party tourism spokesman Franz Hörl said he was satisfied with the implementation of tighter restrictions on countries such as the UK, dubbed “virus variant areas”.

He told the APA news agency that he took issue with the “botched” operation of allowing tourists into the country over the festive period, be escorted by police to a hotel and then send them home at their own expense.

Recommended

Mr Hörl said that Mr Mückstein was at fault for the mix-up for as the old restrictions were still showing on the government websites.

During the genesis of the pandemic, the resort of Ischgl, Tyrol, was linked to coronavirus cases in 45 countries after skiers returned home with the virus in February and March 2020.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in