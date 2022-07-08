‘I won’t miss him’: French finance minister attacks Boris and Brexit

A French government minister has lashed out at Boris Johnson claiming that his resignation demonstrates populism and Brexit were not a good mix.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, also added that the outgoing prime minister’s legacy amounted to very little and, for good measure, that he personally would not miss Johnson.

Scandal-ridden Johnson announced on Thursday he would quit as Prime Minister after he dramatically lost the support of his ministers and most Conservative lawmakers, but said he would stay on until his successor was chosen.

Asked for his reaction to Johnson’s decision, Le Maire told France Info radio: “It proves, in any case, that Brexit mixed up with populism does not make for a good cocktail for a nation.”

“Personally, I won’t miss him,” added Le Maire.

“What Boris Johnson will leave behind him, I do not think it will be particularly brilliant,” Le Maire also said.

The UK and France had a testy relationship with Boris Johnson as prime minister, mostly centered on the fallout from Brexit.

Mr Johnson has been accused in France of “making a mockery” of London-Paris relations over his handling of the ongoing migrant crisis, and he also oversaw a stand-off over fishing rights.

Most significantly, relations have soured over the UK’s threat and dangled to break international law by triggering Article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol.