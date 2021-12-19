Scuffles break out as thousands protest in Brussels against Covid rules

Some 13 people were arrested for ‘rebellion and possession of prohibited articles’

Ella Glover
Sunday 19 December 2021 23:35
Comments
Scuffles break out after thousands protest in Brussels against Covid rules

A protest against coronavirus measures in Belgium on Sunday ended in scuffles as protesters clashed with police.

The largely peaceful protest in Brussels saw thousands demonstrating against the reimposed Covid-19 restrictions in response to a surge in cases related to the omicron variant.

More than 3,500 people marched in the capital city, some carrying signs and banners that read "free zone," "I’ve had my fair dose" and "enough is enough". Among the protesters were some Belgian healthcare workers, who have been given a three-month window in which to get vaccinated against the virus from 1 January or risk losing their jobs.

It is the third demonstration against the latest restrictions as well as the Government’s strong advice to get vaccinated. This week, there was a strong police presence as previous protests had descended into violence.

Video footage showed scuffles breaking out at the end of the day when a small number of protesters threw objects at police. It also showed a man being arrested.

Recommended

However, this protest was largely tame compared to previous demonstrations and only 13 arrests were made for "rebellion and possession of prohibited articles," according to police spokesperson Ilse Van de Keere.

Last month, a protest ended with police using tear gas and water cannons on demonstrators.

Some police officers sustained injuries as several hundred people were seen throwing smoke bombs, fireworks and rocks. Others were pictured smashing cars and setting rubbish bins on fire. Protesters chanted “freedom” as they faced off with riot police.

A number of other similar protests took place across Europe Saturday, including in London and Paris as restrictions are being reimposed to fight the surge of the new variant.

Additional reporting by AP

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in