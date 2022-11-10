Jump to content

Police officer killed in suspected terror attack in Brussels

Suspect shot during incident near train station

Katy Clifton
Thursday 10 November 2022 20:57
<p>Police at the scene of the suspected terror attack </p>

Police at the scene of the suspected terror attack

(BELGA/AFP/Getty Images)

A police officer has been stabbed to death and another has been injured in a suspected terror attack in Brussels.

Belgian police said the suspected attacker was shot and “neutralised” after the attack near Brussels North train station at around 7.15pm local time on Thursday.

“One of our patrols was attacked by a man armed with a knife,” a police spokesman said. “The two police officers then called for reinforcements. An officer from another patrol used his firearm to neutralise the attacker.

“The two injured detectives and the assailant were taken to hospital.”

Police officers stand guard at the scene of a stabbing attack

(BELGA/AFP/Getty Images)

Le Soir newspaper said the police officer who died was stabbed in the neck and was pronounced dead in hospital.

A judicial official who could not be quoted by name because the investigation is ongoing told the Associated Press there is “a suspicion of a terror attack.” The official did not elaborate.

According to Belgian media, the attacker shouted “Allahu akbar,” the Arabic phrase for “God is great”. However, this was not immediately confirmed by local prosecutors.

Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo posted a message of condolences to the family and friends of the dead officer, saying: “Our police officers risk their lives every day to ensure the safety of our citizens. Today’s tragedy demonstrates this once again.”

More follows.

