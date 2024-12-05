Romanian soccer leader urges fans to keep country pro-European ahead of state presidential election
Romania’s soccer federation leader has urged fans to keep the country on a pro-European path before a state presidential election between a far-right populist and a reformist opponent
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Three days before a state presidential election runoff between a far-right populist and a reformist opponent, Romania’s soccer federation leader urged fans to keep the country on a pro-European path.
“Through European values, we are building not only a stronger nation, but also sport that will be a source of pride for everyone,” Razvan Burleanu, a member of FIFA’s ruling council, said Thursday in a video message posted by the national soccer body.
On Sunday, the state presidency will be won by either Calin Georgescu or pro-European Elena Lasconi of the Save Romania Union party.
Georgescu’s critics say he is a pro-Russia admirer of Vladimir Putin, and Romanian intelligence has released intelligence alleging Moscow ran an online promotion campaign on platforms like TikTok and Telegram helping him to top the polls in the first-round vote.
Russian teams were banned from European soccer after the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, and Burleanu joined political allies at UEFA last year to resist the leadership’s proposal to let under-17 national teams return to its competitions.
The soccer official told fans Thursday that Romania gained security and freedoms by joining NATO and the European Union since 1989, when the pro-Moscow communist regime was overthrown.
___
AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer