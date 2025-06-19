Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hungarian police have controversially banned the Budapest Pride march despite the city’s liberal mayor declaring it a municipal event.

The decision follows the passage of new legislation in March by Hungary’s parliament, where Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s right-wing Fidesz Party holds a significant majority.

This law provides a legal basis for police to prohibit LGBTQ+ marches, citing the protection of children, and controversially allows for the use of facial recognition cameras to identify attendees.

Budapest's mayor, Gergely Karacsony, announced on Monday that the Budapest Pride march, which was scheduled for 28 June, will be organised by the city of Budapest.

Mayor Karacsony had attempted to bypass the new regulations by announcing that, as a municipal event, the Budapest Pride march would proceed without needing authorisation.

He stated that "no permits from authorities are needed."

However, the Budapest metropolitan police swiftly countered the mayor’s declaration, asserting that the new law applied to the event regardless of its municipal designation, and confirmed the ban.

open image in gallery Hungary’s parliament, in which Prime Minister Viktor Orban's right-wing Fidesz Party has a big majority, passed legislation in March that created a legal basis for police to ban LGBTQ marches ( MTVA - Media Service Support and Asset Management Fund )

The police ban has "no relevance" as authorities were not officially notified of the plans for the event, Karacsony said on Facebook.

"The Metropolitan Municipality will host the Budapest Pride Freedom Celebration on June 28, the day of Hungarian freedom, as a municipal event. Period," the mayor wrote. Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend the protest.

Orban faces a challenging election in 2026 where a new surging opposition party poses a threat to his rule.

His government has a Christian conservative agenda and its intensifying campaign against the LGBTQ community has aimed to please Fidesz's core voters, mostly in the countryside.

Orban said in February that organisers should not even bother organising Pride in Budapest this year.