A bus crash in Bulgaria has killed at least 45 people after the vehicle caught fire on a motorway, officials said.
Seven people with burns have been rushed to a hospital in the capital city Sofia.
Among those killed are children and residents of North Macedonia, officials confirmed.
The cause of the incident is not clear, officials said, nor is it clear whether the fire started before or after the crash.
More follows
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies