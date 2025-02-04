Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Former German leader Gerhard Schröder in hospital receiving treatment for burnout

German news agency dpa reports that former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder, who has faced heavy criticism in recent years for his ties with Russia, is receiving treatment in a hospital for burnout

Ap Correspondent
Tuesday 04 February 2025 12:02 GMT
Gerhard Schröder was German chancellor from 1998 to 2005
Gerhard Schröder was German chancellor from 1998 to 2005 (Getty Images)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder, 80, is being treated in hospital for burnout, according to German news agency dpa.

Schröder, who served as chancellor from 1998 to 2005, has faced intense scrutiny in recent years due to his close ties with Russia.

The former leader of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), the same party as current Chancellor Olaf Scholz, has drawn criticism for his involvement with Russian state-owned energy companies.

His reluctance to fully condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin following the invasion of Ukraine further strained his relationship with the German political establishment. Schröder and Putin have long maintained a friendly relationship.

A doctor’s assessment, cited by dpa, indicates Schröder is suffering from "severe burnout syndrome with the typical signs of profound exhaustion and a pronounced lack of energy."

Gerhard Schröder (L) talks with Vladimir Putin (R) in Berlin on 8 September, 2005
Gerhard Schröder (L) talks with Vladimir Putin (R) in Berlin on 8 September, 2005 (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

It reported that Schröder's lawyer, Hans-Peter Huber, said he had gone into clinical treatment on the advice of the doctor.

Schröder was supposed to be questioned last month by a parliamentary commission of inquiry in the northeastern state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania into the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, whose board of directors he headed. But he didn't appear because of illness.

Nord Stream 2 never went into service and was damaged in underwater explosions in the Baltic Sea in September 2022.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in