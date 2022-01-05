AP News Digest 3 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

—————————

TOP STORIES

—————————

CAPITOL RIOT-REMEMBERING — Beneath the glare of television cameras, it seemed hard not to see the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot for what it was. Yet a year later, when it comes to a where-were-you moment in U.S. history, there is far from national consensus. By Film Writer Jake Coyle. SENT: 1,060 words, photos.

CAPITOL RIOT-DEMOCRATS DANGER — A year after the Jan. 6 insurrection, some of the lawmakers who were trapped in the upper House balcony that day are still recovering from lingering trauma. In interviews with The Associated Press, many of them recall that they thought they were going to die. By Mary Clare Jalonick. SENT: 2,000 words, photos, video. An abridged version of 1,010 words is also available. With CAPITOL RIOT-DEMOCRATS DANGER-GLANCE — Quotes from the lawmakers. Also see CAPITOL RIOT-EYEWITNESS and CAPITOL RIOT-VIDEO below.

WINTER WEATHER-INTERSTATE SHUTDOWN — A winter storm that started as rain — meaning roads couldn’t be pretreated — followed by an unusually heavy snowfall and plunging temperatures resulted in the stranding of hundreds of motorists along a stretch of one of the nation’s biggest interstate highways, Virginia officials say, as they defended their response to the gridlock. There were no reported deaths or injuries from the calamity on Interstate 95, but plenty of outrage from motorists, some of whom were stranded overnight Monday into Tuesday, posting pleas for help on social media. By Sarah Rankin and Denise Lavoie. SENT: 890 words, photos.

UNITED STATES-GERMANY-RUSSIA — The Biden administration and its European allies are beginning a series of meetings aimed at showing Russia that an invasion of Ukraine would be met with a forceful response. Potential responses will top the agenda in talks in Washington between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the new German foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock. By Matthew Lee and Frank Jordans. SENT: 880 words, photo. UPCOMING: 990 words after news conference at noon.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-EUROPE-DOCTORS — An unprecedented number of coronavirus infections is once again exposing the underfunding and shortcomings of public health care systems, even in developed parts of Europe. Spain is especially feeling the crunch. The mounting workload has prompted doctors and nurses to cancel regular checkups for illnesses other than COVID-19 and postpone visits to vulnerable people at home. Officials say front line medical professionals are bearing the brunt of the increased workload, with some people being left to care for themselves. By Aritz Parra. SENT: 1,010 words, photos.

KOREAS-TENSIONS — North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile into the sea, the South Korean and Japanese militaries say, the first such launch in about two months and a signal that Pyongyang isn’t interested in rejoining denuclearization talks anytime soon and would rather focus on boosting its weapons arsenal. By Hyung-Jin Kim. SENT: 780 words, photos.

—————————

TRENDING NEWS

—————————

HERO DOG — “Follow me”: Dog finds help, leads police to owner’s car crash in New Hampshire. SENT: 170 words.

TRUMP — Donald Trump cancels Florida news conference scheduled for Jan. 6. SENT: 410 words, photo.

JEOPARDY CHAMPION-ROBBED — “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider robbed in Oakland. SENT: 160 words, photos.

PEOPLE-DERULO-VEGAS SCUFFLE — Police: R&B singer Derulo involved in Vegas resort scuffle. SENT: 180 words, photos.

TANZANIA-DEADLY-CAPSIZING — Ten dead, others missing after boat capsizes in Zanzibar. SENT: 90 words.

TECH EXECUTIVE-CONSPIRACY THEORY — Utah tech founder out after antisemitic, anti-vaccine screed. SENT: 470 words, photo.

—————————

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

—————————

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ISRAEL — Israel last year was a world leader in vaccinating its population against the coronavirus and then offering a booster shot to anyone who wanted one. But the vaccination rate has lagged in recent months and an outbreak of the omicron variant is quickly spinning out of control. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHICAGO SCHOOLS — Chicago cancels classes Wednesday after teachers union votes to return to remote learning during COVID-19 surge. SENT: 730 words, photo.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BIDEN — President Joe Biden urges concern but not alarm as his administration struggles to ease concerns about testing shortages, school closures and other disruptions caused by the surging omicron variant. SENT: 860 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHINA — China reported a major drop in local COVID-19 infections in the northern city of Xi’an, which has been under a tight lockdown for the past two weeks that has tested the city’s ability to provide supplies for those confined to their homes. SENT: 730 words, photo.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HONG KONG — Thousands of passengers were being held on a cruise ship in Hong Kong for coronavirus testing after health authorities said nine passengers were linked to a recent omicron cluster and ordered the ship to turn back. SENT: 240 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-AUSTRALIA — Australia saw rising COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations and long queues at testing centers as it continued to battle the rapid spread of the virus in most states. SENT: 410 words, photo.

—————————

WASHINGTON

—————————

CAPITOL RIOT-EYEWITNESS — When the U.S. Capitol came under siege, Associated Press photographer J. Scott Applewhite was in the House chamber. All these months later, he is still processing the events of Jan. 6 as a photojournalist and as an American. By J. Scott Applewhite. SENT: 1,500 words, photos.

CAPITOL RIOT-VIDEO — The Jan. 6 riot was an insurrection with a 360-degree view. SENT: 350 words, photo, video.

—————————

NATIONAL

—————————

PLESSY PARDON-LOUISIANA — Relatives of Homer Plessy plan to be present when Louisiana's governor pardons him Wednesday for breaking the Jim Crow law he tried unsuccessfully to overturn by refusing to leave a “whites only” train car in 1892. SENT: 590 words, photos.

JEFFREY-EPSTEIN-MAXWELL-TRIAL-SKETCH-ARTIST — Elizabeth Williams was the eyes of the public throughout Ghislaine Maxwell's monthlong sex-trafficking trial. SENT: 1,310 words, photos.

GUN RIGHTS-GEORGIA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will push for a new state law that would loosen requirements to carry a handgun in public, as he aims to blunt a primary challenge from fellow Republican David Perdue in this year’s governor’s race. SENT: 690 words, photo.

COLORADO WILDFIRES-EVACUATION — A late-season wildfire pushed by hurricane-force winds tore through two densely populated Denver suburbs and seemed destined to leave a trail of deaths. Yet, only two people are unaccounted for out of some 35,000 forced from their homes. SENT: 980 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE-UTILITY — Pacific Gas & Electric power lines sparked last summer’s Dixie Fire in Northern California that swept through five counties and burned more than 1,300 homes and other buildings, state fire officials say. SENT: 530 words, photos.

—————————

INTERNATIONAL

—————————

AUSTRALIA-JAPAN-DEFENSE PACT — Australia and Japan will sign a treaty to increase defense and security cooperation in a move that has been hailed as “historic” but which might anger China. SENT: 260 words, photo.

—————————

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

—————————

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian benchmarks mostly slipped as technology shares in the region echoed a similar drop in the sector on Wall Street. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 680 words, photos.

—————————

SPORTS

—————————

NFL-FEMALE FANS — More than half of the NFL’s 32 teams have female fan clubs. By Sports Writer Larry Lage. SENT: 610 words, photo.

—————————

HOW TO REACH US

—————————

