Italian tourist hotspot island of Capri says it will soon be ‘Covid-free’

The Italianisland of Capri plans to gradually re-open to tourists as it has nearly finished its vaccination drive against the coronavirus and will soon be ‘Covid-free’.

Marino Lembo, the mayor of Capri, told CNN that 80 per cent of the 15,000 inhabitants have received the first dose of the vaccine. "It is a very strong message that we send to the whole world — you can come here in total safety," he said.

Famous as a tourist destination, Capri saw a drop in visitors by about 70 per cent in 2020 over the pre-pandemic period.

However, the island, immortalised in book and song, is slowly opening up again. Outdoor dining was allowed on 26 April and indoor dining at restaurants is expected to be allowed at the start of June, according to Reuters.

Vincenzo De Luca, governor of the wider Campania region, has said that the vaccination drive is near conclusion and it will make the island “Covid-free”.

All tourism sector workers, who do not live on the island but regularly travel there, are also expected to be vaccinated by the end of the week, according to CNN.

Visitors from the United States are a mainstay for Capri’s tourism season.

The European Union has said that fully vaccinated American tourists would be allowed to visit the bloc this summer. The details of exactly when the travel will begin again are still being worked out.

The island welcomed some two million tourists annually from around the world before the pandemic.

“The Americans, as far as I can see, use European Medicines Agency-approved vaccines. This will enable free movement and the travel to the European Union,” Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, told The New York Times in an interview.

Capri’s neighbouring island of Procida has also concluded its vaccination campaign.