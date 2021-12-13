Two cargo ships collide in Baltic Sea off Sweden’s south coast

One of the ships is believed to be floating upside down, according to the administration

Stuti Mishra
Monday 13 December 2021 06:28
File image: A rescue operation has been launched to save people on board

File image: A rescue operation has been launched to save people on board

(Adam Ihse)

Two cargo ships have collided in the Baltic Sea off Sweden’s south coast, Reuters reported quoting Swedish public broadcaster SVT.

The collision occurred between Danish island Bornholm and the southern Swedish city of Ystad, SVT reported on Monday, citing the Swedish Maritime Administration.

The administration also added that one of the ships is believed to be floating upside down.

“We do not know exactly how it happened,” Jonas Franzen, communications manager at the Swedish Maritime Administration told national broadcaster SVT.

A rescue operation has been launched with boats from both Denmark and Sweden working on the spot.

“The rescue boats have heard screams in the water”, Mr Franzen told national broadcaster SVT. The priority is to save lives”, he added.

More details are awaited

