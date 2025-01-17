Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The heirs of Otto von Bismarck, Germany’s legendary “Iron Chancellor,” are embroiled in a bitter courtroom battle over a fortune as grand as their family name.

Carl-Eduard von Bismarck, the so-called “black sheep” of the family, is suing his younger siblings, Gregor and Vanessa, for an €83 million share of their inheritance.

This decades-long battle over wealth and legacy has brought the family’s scandals and dysfunctions into stark public view, tarnishing the name of a man once synonymous with German unification and diplomacy.

The courtroom clash in Lübeck, Germany, is the latest chapter in a saga of personal grudges, police interventions, and public disgrace that threatens to overshadow the Bismarcks’ historic contributions.

open image in gallery Carl-Eduard’s younger brother Gregor (pictured) inherited the family seat and adjoining forestry estate. ( Alamy Stock Photo )

The siblings are the great-great-grandchildren of Otto von Bismarck, Germany’s “Iron Chancellor,” who masterminded the unification of Germany in the 19th century.

Carl-Eduard, 63, has earned a reputation as the black sheep of the family and a playboy princeling, disinherited by his father, Prince Ferdinand von Bismarck, in 2002 due to his flamboyant lifestyle.

Once dubbed “Germany’s laziest MP” for his absenteeism during his brief political career, Carl-Eduard’s reputation stands in stark contrast to his ancestor’s legacy of diplomacy and statecraft.

The inheritance dispute has brought the siblings to a court in the northern town of Lübeck. Reports from German media describe tense proceedings, with the siblings avoiding eye contact as their lawyers spoke on their behalf.

open image in gallery Vanessa Weiner Von Bismarck ( Getty Images )

The judge has requested further documentation to determine the true value of the Bismarck estate, estimated to be worth as much as €1 billion. Gregor argues that Carl-Eduard received a significant loan from their father, which, if proven, could reduce his claim.

The feud dates back decades, with tensions escalating even before the death of Prince Ferdinand in 2019. In 2010, police were called to Friedrichsruh Castle, the family’s ancestral seat near Hamburg, during an alleged altercation between Carl-Eduard and his 71-year-old mother, Princess Elisabeth.

Carl-Eduard reportedly tried to evict her from the estate, leading to a confrontation so heated that officers arrived fearing weapons might be involved.

“The police arrived, and suddenly I was lying handcuffed on the ground with my face in the sand,” Carl-Eduard told Bild at the time. His mother later withdrew a legal complaint against him.

open image in gallery Carl-Eduard von Bismarck with his aunt Gunilla von Bismarck and former wife Natalie ( Getty Images )

He told Bild newspaper in an interview in 2010. “And my brother was shouting at the officers to test me for drugs and alcohol. They did, and when the results were negative, he told them: ‘Get better equipment.’”

His mother, he said, had withdrawn a legal complaint against him for bodily harm and had given a sworn statement that he had never threatened her with a hunting weapon.

Gregor, who inherited Friedrichsruh and its adjoining forestry estate, has since banned Carl-Eduard from the property altogether. Observers of the current court case see little hope for reconciliation.

The feud’s backdrop is the waning public image of Otto von Bismarck, the family’s towering historical figure. Once celebrated as a unifier of Germany, his legacy has faced increasing scrutiny over his role in German colonialism and his autocratic tendencies.

open image in gallery The siblings are descendants of Otto von Bismarck, who cemented the family’s legacy as a Prussian statesman and diplomat who oversaw the unification of Germany. ( Getty Images )

In 2022, German officials removed his name and portrait from a hall in the foreign ministry, renaming it the “Hall of German Unity.” Critics argued that Bismarck’s legacy does not align with democratic values, citing his disregard for women’s rights and his promotion of colonial expansion.

Ernst von Bismarck, a family member, protested the move, stating that “history cannot be eradicated.” The Bismarck Family Association, with hundreds of members, continues to advocate for a more balanced view of the chancellor’s legacy, lamenting what they see as an oversimplified vilification of their ancestor.

The Bismarck dynasty’s internal strife and diminishing public prestige reflect a broader story of aristocratic decline. Gregor, a former Hollywood producer, has described his brother’s behaviour as bringing unnecessary drama to their parents in their later years. Meanwhile, Carl-Eduard has admitted to struggles with addiction, acknowledging that his actions have tarnished the family’s reputation.

The judge in Lübeck has urged the siblings to consider settling the matter privately, but given the history of animosity, this seems unlikely. As the courtroom battle continues, the once-proud Bismarck name remains embroiled in personal scandals and public controversies, a far cry from the days when it symbolised the height of European diplomacy.

The Independent has contacted Carl-Eduard for comment.