A Greek helicopter pilot has told a court he had “no excuses” for killing his wife as he begged for forgiveness.

Babis Anagnostopoulos, 33, told the trial in Athens that Caroline Crouch, 20, did not deserve to be killed, the Daily Mail reported.

When questioned by police last year, Anagnostopoulos claimed Mrs Crouch and her dog Roxy were killed by burglars who tied him up.

The pilot later admitted to the killings and attempted cover-up but denies premeditated murder, the murder of her dog, and perverting the course of justice.

At a hearing on Wednesday, he said he would “tell you exactly what happened in every detail and honestly. It will not be an excuse, I am not trying to rationalise anything from that day”, according to the Daily Mail.

Anagnostopoulos is escorted to a court date in April (AFP/Getty)

He said he only cared that he would never see his wife again.

Speaking from the dock, he said: “There are no excuses for what happened a year ago. Not to myself, not to anyone. What was lost a year ago is irreplaceable.

“She didn't deserve what happened, our dog didn't deserve it or anyone else. The word ‘sorry’ is not enough. No matter how many times I tell her now that I'm sorry she won't enjoy her life.”

Anagnostopoulos has blamed his wife’s behaviour for inciting him to kill her last May. He said he acted in a fit of rage after Crouch threatened to leave him and take their then-11-month-old daughter.

Diary entries read out in court on Tuesday revealed Crouch told him the July before that she wanted to end their relationship. She had also admitted wanting to leave before getting pregnant but did not want her daughter to grow up without both parents.

The court earlier heard the child was found lying next to Crouch’s body.

Crouch and daughter on a Greek beach (Instagram)

Discussing his daughter on Wednesday, Anagnostopoulos told the court: “No matter how many times I say sorry to our child for not growing up next to her mother or to my mother-in-law for trusting me, it makes no difference. There are no words.”

The Daily Mail reported he went on to speak of his regret: “I'm not interested in my career or being cursed by a large number of people who have not met me, only that I will never see [Caroline] again.

“My absolute priority in everything was her happiness.”

He recalled meeting Caroline on the island of Alonissos in 2017 when she was aged 15, and talked about how they began a sexual relationship within the year.

He said: “My life changed in 2017 when I saw Caroline. We met at Easter. It was platonic, I was disappointed when I found out her age. I went back to the island in the summer.

Anagnostopoulos and Crouch lived together in Greece (Instagram)

“She is the rarest person I have ever met in my life. A brilliant woman. At 16 you could speak with her about anything. Her personality was lovely. She filled anyone with love.”

He added: “During the four years we were together, Caroline never called me by my name. She only called me “darling” or “little one”. No one can tell me otherwise; it was the rarest and most beautiful thing I have ever felt.”

Anagnostopoulos said despite “issues” in their relationship “if I could turn back time, I’d choose Caroline again”.

The Greek prosecutor hit back: “The problem is you can’t do that.”

The trial continues.