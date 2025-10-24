Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Catherine Connolly, a former psychologist and barrister from Galway, has emerged as a unifying force for the Irish left in the presidential election - embracing her self-described status as a political "underdog".

The 68-year-old mother of two, an Irish speaker living in Claddagh, boasts a political career spanning over 25 years.

Growing up in Shantalla, Co Galway, Ms Connolly was one of 13 siblings. She has spoken of becoming a "shy" child following her mother’s death when she was just nine.

A pivotal childhood experience involved a protest against a Traveller family moving into her neighbourhood.

While her "very principled" father, a traditional Galway sailing boat builder, kept his children away, she noted she "understood why the people were protesting," fostering a unique perspective of being both an insider and an outsider.

She went on to hold a teaching role for a Traveller horticultural project in Oranmore for three years while she was studying law.

open image in gallery Catherine Connolly speaking to the media in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

“It gave me a great insight into a minority that were not treated very well by society, and yet their resilience, their sense of humour, their sense of fun, we got a whole perspective on that,” she said.

She said she learned her socialism from being a member of the Legion of Mary and entered competitions as part of the Order of Malta as a young woman. She said she was also involved in meals on wheels for older people.

As a student, she worked as a cleaner, a nurse’s aid in Germany, and a hotel chambermaid, all of which she said helped shape her as a person.

She went on to become a clinical psychologist, a barrister, a Galway councillor and mayor, and is now an independent TD.

She left the Labour party after it opted to run just one candidate in the Galway West constituency for the 2007 general election, where Michael D Higgins was a sitting TD.

open image in gallery Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald (left) and presidential candidate Catherine Connolly speaking at the party’s Building for Unity national conference (Niall Carson/PA)

In 2020, she became the first woman to be the deputy speaker of the Irish parliament’s lower house in a surprise result that saw her beat the government’s candidate.

She has been vocal on the issue of Palestine and protecting Ireland’s military neutrality, and has criticised the US military’s use of Shannon Airport.

Since declaring her intention to run for the presidency in July, Ms Connolly’s campaign has focused on Irish culture and helping citizens to “find their voice”.

Fundraising music sessions and community forums have been held as part of her campaign, with her branding aiming to pay homage to traditional craftspeople and shopfront signage.

During the campaign, she also gained attention for her footballing skills after a video was posted online of her doing keepy uppies.

The former marathon and triathlon participant said she gained the skill from her “athletic” family and from skipping – adding that she used to be able to do 100 solos a go.