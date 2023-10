For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Princess of Wales has sent a message of support to Ukraine saying “we are all thinking of you” as she left her handprint on a picture that marked the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

Kate wrote the words on a parcel she filled with food, clothes and toiletries for those affected by the war in the eastern European country, during a visit to a Bracknell centre providing services for Ukrainian families settled in the area.

The future queen has attended a number of events in support of the people of Ukraine and their struggle against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime.

Her tour of the Vsi Razom – Ukrainian for all together – Community Hub saw her make a Ukrainian ribbon brooch, help a little girl complete some artwork and chat with a Ukrainian psychologist providing support to her fellow countrymen and women.

The princess’s visit coincided with the one-year anniversary of the hub, founded by Natalia Vil, originally from Estonia but a UK resident for 25 years who is married to a Ukrainian, and Ashleigh Toomey from the UK.

Kate asked “is there a technique?” as she began filling her box at the centre in the Lexicon shopping complex, Bracknell, Berkshire, with a group of young Ukrainians, and was advised to put the heaviest objects at the bottom.

When told many Ukrainians have volunteered to help out in the centre she said: “It must feel good for them to be able to do something for the people back home.”

The princess was invited to add her handprint to a painting of a tree that marked the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine – February 24, 2022 – after putting a disposable glove on her right hand.

She lighted the mood by saying “I’ve never done a handprint with a glove on. It will be a bit cleaner, normally the children end up putting paint everywhere.”

Later, after trying to tie a bow to make a Ukrainian ribbon brooch, in the national colours of the country, she looked at her effort and quipped: “I’m not sure you’re going to be able to sell this one”.