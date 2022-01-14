Man dies in Channel after boat of 31 people falls into difficulty
A man has died while attempting to cross the Channel after a boat carrying 31 migrants fell into difficulty in French waters.
Search and rescue teams were called to a small vessel near the beaches of north town Berck-sur-Mer, where at least one person was overboard, French maritime authorities said.
Twenty-five individuals who remained on board were towed to the coast, while five were recovered from a sandbank by firefighters.
One man, reportedly a Sudanese national aged around 20, was announced dead at the scene.
An investigation has been launched into the incident by the French prosecutor.
More follows..
