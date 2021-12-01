‘I saw people dying in front of me’: Channel migrant boat survivor haunted by disaster

‘Those of us who could not swim, drowned and died within minutes,’ says one of only two known survivors of tragedy

Chiara Giordano
Wednesday 01 December 2021 14:00
Comments
<p>One of only two known survivors of the deadliest Channel crossing has told how he is haunted by the scenes he witnessed</p>

One of only two known survivors of the deadliest Channel crossing has told how he is haunted by the scenes he witnessed

(Henry Nicholls/Reuters)

One of only two known survivors of the deadliest Channel crossing has told how he is haunted by the scenes he witnessed.

Mohamed Isa Omar was among at least 29 people who attempted to make the dangerous journey from the coast of France to the UK last week before their overcrowded inflatable dinghy began to deflate.

As others attempted to cling on to the sinking boat, the 28-year-old swam towards a ship he spotted in the distance.

“I saw people dying in front of me,” he the BBC. “Those of us who could not swim, drowned and died within minutes. It was so cold the water, so cold.”

The boat set off at about 10pm local time (9pm GMT) last Wednesday and was about three-and-a-half hours into the journey when it began to deflate, according to Mr Omar, who is currently in a wheelchair while recovering from leg injuries sustained while at sea.

Recommended

Some of those on board still had mobile phones and desperately called for help – but their devices ended up in the water before they could send their location.

“Our mobiles were already in the water but one of us had his mobile still working,” Mr Omar told the BBC. “He called, and the [British] authorities told him to send the location.

“But before he does that, the mobile went into the water too and we could not send anything.”

A second man with a phone also attempted to raise the alarm – but his too was lost to the water.

“That’s why people started to drown and die,” he told the broadcaster. “I saw people dying in front of me, but I started to swim. I saw a big ship far away and started to swim towards it.”

According to 21-year-old Mohammed Shekha, the only other known survivor, many of those on board held hands and attempted to cling on to the deflated dinghy for hours until sunrise.

“The sun was out, but we couldn’t hold on any longer,” he told Iraq’s Rudaw network.

“The people just stopped holding hands and they all went into the water. They died.”

Among the dead after last week’s tragedy are said to be a pregnant woman, children and a 24-year-old Kurdish woman trying to reunite with her fiancé in the UK.

Recommended

After talks on Sunday, it was agreed that a plane, operated by European Union border agency Frontex, will monitor the shores of the Channel for people crossing from 1 December.

Migration officials also pledged to work together more closely against people-smuggling networks and the trade in inflatable boats.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in