More than 50 people made the perilous journey across the Channel on Thursday morning following the deadliest tragedy of the current migrant crisis.

A group of people wearing life jackets and wrapped in blankets were seen huddled together on board an RNLI lifeboat before they clambered off onto Dover’s shores. They had made the crossing just a day after a dinghy capsized off the coast of Calais, causing dozens to lose their lives.

The Independent understands that one border force boat, the HMS Valiant, arrived to Dover at around 4am with between ten and fifteen people on board. An RNLI boat then arrived at around 5:30am with another 40 to 50 people.

A red double-decker bus was seen leaving the marina in Dover at 9:30am on Thursday morning, carrying at least twenty migrants. Two border force boats are also currently patrolling UK waters.

French interior minister Gerald Darmanin said the loss of 27 lives on Wednesday evening was an “absolute tragedy” as he blamed human trafficking gangs who promised people the “El Dorado of England” for a large fee.

Natalie Elphicke, the Conservative MP for Dover, called for a stepping up of patrols on French beaches to stop boats from entering unsafe waters.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast on Thursday morning, she said that the Channel crossing was “very dangerous” and said the best way to “keep people safe” would be to increase patrols on French soil “where they are already safe”.

However Calais MP Pierre-Henri Dumont said that that it would not be practical to expect more police officers to patrol the shoreline in France. “We have 200-300km [125-186 miles] of shore to monitor 24/7 and it only takes five to 10 minutes to take a boat and fill it with migrants,” he said.

