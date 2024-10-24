Chef on Ibiza charged with assaulting customer who complained about food

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A chef on Ibiza has been charged with inflicting serious bodily harm after he allegedly assaulted a customer who had complained about his meal and sent it back.

Spanish police say the alleged victim was so badly hurt that he needed a chest operation.

The chef reacted angrily when the 72-year-old German customer said the dish was not what he had ordered and was poor quality, according to the Guardia Civil force.

The 37-year-old Spaniard rushed to the customer’s table, shouting aggressively, then allegedly shoved the customer with such force that he fell, hurting his back and neck.

The chef, whom officers did not identify, smashed a plate on the floor and continued to insult the man, the police statement added.

The alleged victim was initially diagnosed with light bruising, but a few days later his breathing became obstructed, and he required surgery at a hospital for two blood clots in his chest, officers said.

The police later arrested the chef of a popular restaurant on the Mediterranean island.

They did not say what type of food the chef had served.