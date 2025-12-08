Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scientists have revealed the reason why dogs living in the nuclear radiation zone of Chernobyl appear to have turned blue - and denied that radiation poisoning is the cause.

Wild conspiracy theories spread after pictures of the dogs covered in blue dye were shared on The Dogs of Chernobyl Facebook page. The group frequently shares pictures of stray dogs in the nuclear exclusion zone to raise awareness of the health difficulties they face.

Bizarre claims were shared online claiming that it may have been due to high levels of radiation in the region, with some suggesting it may be an evolutionary adaptation to the local environment.

But experts said that their blue colour may have an unexpected cause. Rather than radiation, scientists said that the blue dye likely came from a tipped over portaloo - and that the dogs had rolled around in faeces.

Theories surfaced in October on why dogs in Chernobyl were blue ( Dogs of Chernobyl Facebook )

“The blue dye likely came from a tipped over porta potty where the dogs were rolling around in the poop as dogs are prone to do,” University of South Carolina scientist Timothy Mousseau said in a Facebook post.

“The blue coloration was simply a sign of the dog’s unsanitary behaviour! As any dog owner knows, most dogs will eat just about anything, including faeces.

“Despite the social media hype, the blue dogs of Chornobyl do not reflect any kind of mutation or evolutionary adaptation to radiation but rather are the result of the dogs’ unsanitary behaviour around a tipped over portapotty.”

Chernobyl was the site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster in 1986. One of the reactor’s at the nuclear power plant exploded and spread radioactive materials into the environment, killing 31 people and causing a long-term ripple effect on the health of tens of thousands of Ukrainians in the aftermath.

In response, the former Soviet Union established a 30km exclusion zone around the facility and evacuated over 120,000 people from 189 cities. They were told it would be only three days and were not allowed to bring pets. However they never returned and the pets became abandoned.

At first in response, workers were told to kill stray dogs however they refused, saying it was inhumane. The Clean Futures Found (CFF) intervened to monitor the dogs.

Every winter, workers would take care of the dogs until 2017 when the CFF established the Dogs of Chernobyl program to spay, neuter and vaccinate the dogs that reside in the zone.

Veterinarians, veterinary technicians, scientists, dog catchers and general volunteers contribute to care for the dogs.

The group was formed in 2017 by the CFF to help track the estimated 250 dogs living near the Chernobyl Power Plant.