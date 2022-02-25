Radiation at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant has exceeded control levels after Russia troops took control of the area, Ukraine has said.

Data from the automated radiation monitoring system of the exclusion zone, which is available online, indicate that the control levels of gamma radiation dose rate (red dots) have been exceeded at a significant number of observation points, its parliament said in a statement.

The statement added that it is "currently impossible to establish the reasons for the change in the radiation background in the exclusion zone because of the occupation and military fight in this territory."

Russia's defence ministry claimed that the radiation levels coming out of the power plant are normal.

