AP Top Stories Digest

TOP STORIES

VIRUS OUTBREAK — The surge in coronavirus cases driven by the new omicron variant is the latest blow to hospitals, police departments, supermarkets and other critical operations struggling to maintain staffing levels. COVID-19 absences among workers at London hospitals tripled this month, and nearly 10% of the city’s firefighters were out sick. In New York, about twice as many police officers took sick time this week than normal. By Philip Marcelo, Anne D’Innocenzio and Bobby Caina Calvan. SENT: 1182 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CHRISTMAS — From Bethlehem and Frankfurt to London and Boston, the surging coronavirus dampened Christmas Eve festivities for a second year. Churches are canceling or scaling back services. Travel plans are being disrupted because of flight cancellations, as the pandemic once again casts a pall on celebrations around the world. By Jack Jeffery, David Crary and David McHugh. SENT: 834 words, photos.

AIRLINES-CHRISTMAS-CANCELLATIONS — Airlines are canceling hundreds of flights as the omicron variant jumbled schedules and drew down staffing levels at some carriers during the busy holiday travel season. Delta Air Lines and United Airlines said Friday they canceled flights because of staff shortages tied to the omicron variant, while other airlines say operations are proceeding normally. By David McHugh and Tali Arbel. SENT: 542 words, photos.

MED-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-TREATMENTS-EXPLAINER — Two antiviral pills are the latest additions to the handful of therapies to treat COVID-19 in the U.S. The Food and Drug Administration authorized the drugs from Merck and Pfizer as the first treatments that patients can take at home to treat mild-to-moderate symptoms. The drugs are recommended for people with early COVID-19 who face the highest risk of progressing to hospitalization. By Matthew Perrone. SENT: 612 words, photo

TRIALS-EXPLAINER-DEFENDANT TESTIMONY — Defendants spoke directly to jurors in a series of recent high-profile trials, defying conventional wisdom that the risks of a client taking the stand usually outweigh the benefits. Is a shift happening? By Michael Tarm. SENT: 900 words, photos.

NORAD-TRACKS-SANTA — Rest assured, kids of all ages: Santa’s coming this Christmas Eve, and a second holiday with COVID-19 won’t stop him. That’s the word from the joint U.S.-Canadian military operation that for 66 years has been tracking Jolly Old St. Nicholas on his global mission. By James Anderson. SENT: 544 words, photos, video.

TRENDING NEWS

AIRPORT-BABY-SAVED — Newly released video shows a security officer leaping over conveyor belt rollers and saving a 2-month-old boy who stopped breathing at a New Jersey airport security checkpoint. The footage from Newark Liberty International Airport was released Thursday by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration. SENT: 234 words, photos, video.

LOS ANGELES STORE SHOOTING — The coroner’s office has identified the 14-year-old girl who was fatally shot by Los Angeles police Thursday when officers fired on an assault suspect and a bullet went through the wall and struck the girl as she was in a clothing store dressing room. SENT: 525 words, photos, video.

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

REL-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CHRISTMAS US CHURCHES — Amid the surge of coronavirus cases across the U.S., numerous churches have canceled in-person Christmas services. Such moves are a huge disappoint to pastors and churchgoers who consider them an annual highlight. Other churches are planning outdoor services or proposed a hybrid of online and in-person worship, often imposing tight restrictions for those in attendance. SENT: 849 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-AFRICA-BLEAK-CHRISTMAS — As 2021 comes to a close, many people in richer parts of the globe are fretting over the risk of contracting COVID-19 and how rising infections are upending their holiday plans. In Zimbabwe and much of Africa, the virus’s resurgence at a time of year that usually calls for celebration is a cruel reminder of how the nearly 2-year-old pandemic has devastated economies and left many hopeless. SENT: 716 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-VIRAL-QUESTION-CHILDREN — Children younger than 5 can’t get COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. yet, but there are steps you can take to protect them from infection over the holidays. The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends surrounding those youngsters with adults and siblings who are vaccinated, and boosted if eligible. SENT: 347 words, photos.

NATIONAL

DAUNTE-WRIGHT-OFFICER-TRIAL-EXPLAINER-SENTENCING — The former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she shot and killed Daunte Wright will be sentenced in February after a jury convicted her Thursday on two counts of manslaughter. The most serious charge against Kim Potter — first-degree manslaughter — carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison. SENT: 974 words, photos, videos.

SAN-FRANCISCO-CRIME — The San Francisco Board of Supervisors approved an emergency order the mayor wants to tackle an opioid epidemic in its troubled Tenderloin district. The emergency order is part of Mayor London Breed’s plan to crack down on drug use and drug dealing in the neighborhood. The vote was 8-2 and came shortly after midnight Friday following 10 hours of debate and public comment. By Janie Har. SENT: 765 words, photos.

WASHINGTON

BIDEN — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden brought some Christmas Eve cheer to hospitalized children who aren’t well enough to go home for holidays. It’s longstanding tradition for first ladies to visit Children’s National Hospital at Christmastime, but Joe Biden’s visit on Friday was a surprise. It marked the first time that a sitting president had joined the fun, the White House said. SENT: 520 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINE-MANDATE — Explainer on what’s next as Supreme Court wades into COVID mandates for businesses, health care workers. SENT: 570 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

BANGLADESH-FERRY FIRE — Officials say a massive fire swept through a crowded river ferry in Bangladesh, leaving at least 39 people dead and 70 injured. Many passengers leapt from the vessel into cold waters to escape the blaze early Friday. A fire officer said it took 15 fire engines two hours to control the fire and another eight to cool down the vessel. SENT: 359 words, photos, video.

MIGRATION-GREECE-BOAT-SINKING — Coast guard divers searched the hull of a submerged sailboat for passengers possibly trapped inside Friday after the vessel hit rocks and sank off the coast of southern Greece. Greek authorities say at least 11 people died in the shipwreck. SENT: 367 words.

RUSSIA-GOOGLE-META — A Moscow court has fined Google nearly $100 million and Facebook’s parent company Meta $27 million over their failure to delete content banned by local law. Russian authorities have ramped up pressure on tech companies this year, accusing them of failing to remove calls for unsanctioned protests in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. SENT: 344 words, photos.

AFRICA-MANDELA-AUCTION-CONTROVERSY — A South African Cabinet minister is urging the cancellation of an upcoming U.S. auction of a key to the Robben Island prison cell where Nelson Mandela, the country’s first Black president, was long jailed for his opposition to apartheid. SENT: 510 words, photo.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Global stocks were mixed in quiet trading on Friday, with many markets closed or ending early in observance of Christmas. Stocks slipped in Paris and Tokyo, inched higher in Seoul and Hong Kong and were nearly unchanged in London. Financial markets took the day off in the United States, Germany and many other countries. SENT: 310 words, photos.

SPORTS

ATHLETE-COMPENSATION-FOREIGN ATHLETES — While many college athletes have profited from recent rules allowing them to make money from the use of their names, images and likenesses, one group has been left on the sidelines - international athletes, for whom such work can jeopardize their student visas. SENT: 1,128 words, photos.

HOW TO REACH US

