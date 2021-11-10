AP News Digest 3:30 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

—————————-

TOP STORIES

—————————-

BIDEN-INFRASTRUCTURE — Baltimore is President Joe Biden’s first stop on what will likely be a national tour to showcase his agenda. Biden plans to hold up Baltimore’s port as a model for the rest of the nation while laying out the benefits of the bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure package that cleared Congress last week. By Josh Boak. SENT: 460 words, photos. UPCOMING: 880 words after 4:10 p.m. speech.

VIRUS OUTBREAK — China quarantined 9,000 tourists in a recent COVID-19 outbreak as it doubles down on its strict pandemic control playbook, doing multiple rounds of mass testing whenever a case surfaces. It has been successful in containing the disease and death but at a high cost to those impacted. Chinese health officials show no signs of changing course, even as a growing number of other countries loosen restrictions as vaccination rates rise. By Huizhong Wu. SENT: 1,160 words, photos.

CAPITOL BREACH-TRUMP — A federal judge rejects former President Donald Trump’s request to block the release of documents to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. By Nomaan Merchant. SENT: 500 words, photos. With CAPITOL BREACH-SUBPOENAS — House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 10 former White House aides; TRUMP-HATCH ACT — Probe finds Trump officials repeatedly violated Hatch Act.

HUNGER IN AMERICA-RISING COSTS — U.S. food banks dealing with increased demand from families sidelined by the pandemic now face a new challenge — surging food prices and supply chain issues walloping the nation. The costs and limited availability mean some families may get smaller servings or substitutions for staples like peanut butter, which costs nearly double what it did a year ago. By Janie Har. SENT: 1,030 words, photos, video.

MUSIC FESTIVAL-DEATHS — Emergency plans for the Astroworld music festival did not include protocols for dangerous crowd surges like the one that unfolded during a rush to see headliner Travis Scott, which left eight people dead and injured hundreds of others, including a 9-year-old boy whose family said was in a coma. The concert area in Houston where a crush of fans had pressed forward during the rapper’s performance remains largely in place as authorities continue a criminal investigation. By Juan A. Lozano and Robert Bumsted. SENT: 930 words, photos, videos.

CLIMATE-LAST GLACIERS — All over the world — along the southern border of Germany, on the highest peaks of Africa, at the top of the Venezuelan Andes, in tropical Indonesia — countries are watching their last glaciers melt away. The death of these smaller glaciers is a warning sign of what is likely to come for other larger glaciers around the globe. By Science Writer Victoria Milko. SENT: 840 words, photos. Also see MORE ON COP26 SUMMIT below.

—————————-

TRENDING NEWS

—————————-

PEOPLE-SEXIEST MAN ALIVE — People magazine names Paul Rudd as 2021′s Sexiest Man Alive. SENT: 450 words, photos.

MEDIA-NBC-WILLIAMS — Brian Williams says he’s leaving NBC News at end of year. SENT: 170 words, photo.

PACKERS-RODGERS-COVID-19 — Packers QB Rodgers stands by remarks, admits being misleading on status. SENT: 950 words, photos.

MEDIA-COVID MISINFORMATION — Study: Fox News viewers more likely to believe COVID falsehoods. SENT: 630 words, photo.

———————————————————————-

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

———————————————————————-

CALIFORNIA-GOVERNOR — California Gov. Gavin Newsom will visit a COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot clinic in Los Angeles County to highlight the state’s ongoing efforts to increase vaccination rates heading into the winter season. SENT: 980 words, photos.

———————————————————

MORE ON COP26 SUMMIT

———————————————————

CLIMATE-COP 26 — With three days left to go, climate negotiators from rich and poor countries in Scotland are struggling to resolve differences over emissions cuts and money to help the most vulnerable nations cope with global warming. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 4 a.m.

—————————-

WASHINGTON

—————————-

CONGRESS-BUDGET-CHILD CARE — Proponents of government child care assistance are as close as they have ever been to winning now that Biden’s $1.85 trillion social services package is nearing reality. SENT: 1,050 words, photos.

—————————-

NATIONAL

—————————-

KENOSHA PROTEST-SHOOTINGS — Kyle Rittenhouse was badly shaken after shooting three men during street unrest in Kenosha, at one point telling a person who had joined him in an effort to protect businesses from damaging protesters that “my life might be over,” according to testimony at his murder trial. SENT: 770 words, photos, videos. UPCOMING: Trial resumes at 10 a.m. With KENOSHA PROTEST-SHOOTINGS-PROSECUTIONS CASE — Did state’s own witnesses hurt Rittenhouse case? KENOSHA PROTEST-SHOOTINGS-EXPLAINER-RITTENHOUSE — Does Rittenhouse need to testify?

—————————-

INTERNATIONAL

—————————-

LEBANON-MINISTER UNDER FIRE — An entertainer turned information minister in Lebanon is caught in his country’s worst-ever diplomatic brawl with Saudi Araba, set off by remarks about Riyadh’s role in the Yemen war. SENT: 1,020 words, photos.

JAPAN POLITICS — Fumio Kishida was reelected as Japan’s prime minister after his governing party scored a major victory in key parliamentary elections. SENT: 560 words, photos.

NEW ZEALAND-APEC-MINISTERS — Making coronavirus vaccines more accessible and reducing carbon emissions were two key pledges that Pacific Rim senior officials could agree to, but what went unstated were the deep tensions that run through the unlikely group of 21 nations and territories that include the U.S., China, Taiwan, Russia, and Australia. SENT: 410 words, photos.

IRAN-VIETNAM-SHIP SEIZED — A Vietnamese oil tanker earlier seized by Iran was free in open water, ending the latest maritime confrontation involving Tehran amid stalled negotiations over its tattered nuclear deal with world powers. SENT: 470 words, photo.

MYANMAR-US-JOURNALIST — An American journalist jailed in Myanmar for more than five months has been served with two new criminal charges, including one that carries a maximum penalty of life in prison, his lawyer says. SENT: 660 words, photo.

—————————-

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

—————————-

RIVIAN-IPO — Shares in Rivian Automotive are set to trade publicly, and the world should get a better idea of just how hot investors are for the electric vehicle market. By Business Writer Matt Ott. SENT: 500 words, photo.

CONSUMER PRICES — The Labor Department reports on U.S. consumer prices for October. By Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber. UPCOMING: 130 words after release of report at 8:30 a.m., then expanded, photo.

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS — The Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week. By Economics Writer Paul Wiseman. UPCOMING: 130 words after release of report at 8:30 a.m., then expanded, photo.

CHINA-SINGLES’-DAY — China’s biggest online shopping day, known as “Singles’ Day” on Nov. 11, is taking on a muted tone this year as regulators crack down on the technology industry and President Xi Jinping pushes for “common prosperity.” By Technology Writer Zen Soo. SENT: 700 words, photos.

STARBUCKS-UNION VOTE — In its 50-year history, Starbucks has never had union workers at its U.S. cafes. But some baristas aim to change that. SENT: 1,120 words, photo.

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Asian shares fell, tracking Wall Street’s retreat, with Chinese benchmarks leading the decline after the government reported a surge in inflation in October. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 600 words, photos.

—————————-

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

—————————-

MUSIC-CMA AWARDS — Chris Stapleton and Eric Church are the top nominees, Luke Combs could be in for a big night, and all three will take the stage to perform at the CMA Awards. By Entertainment Writers Andrew Dalton and Kristin M. Hall. SENT: 380 words, photos. UPCOMING: Show begins at 8 p.m.

—————————-

HOW TO REACH US

—————————-

At the Nerve Center, Jerome Minerva can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, Wally Santana (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.