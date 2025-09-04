Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Xi Jinping has it all. From Donald Trump’s perspective, the Chinese leader is basking in sycophantic bonhomie from fellow global authoritarians while enjoying a parade of tanks and stealth bombers, massive missiles, lasers and mass marches of beautifully drilled infantry.

Xi’s international prestige is at an all-time high. And Trump gave it to him.

“Today, humanity is once again faced with critical choices: peace or war? Dialogue or confrontation? Win-win co-operation or zero-sum rivalry?” Xi said.

“The Chinese people firmly stand on the right side of history and on the side of human civilisation and progress,” he added – flanked by Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, North Korea’s ruler who beamed at the sight of China’s biggest ever military parade in Tiananmen Square.

It was fitting, among dictators, that the vast display of renewed Chinese might should be in Tiananmen Square – where Xi’s Chinese Communist Party of China snuffed out the pro-democracy movement with the massacre of hundreds of demonstrators in 1989.

Xi now believes he is the candidate to lead that multipolar world as first among equals. Because Trump has swung a wrecking ball against the foundations of international law that underpin global security. And Xi is growing the military power to drive his point home.

open image in gallery Xi Jinping is flanked by Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, North Korea’s ruler, who beamed at the sight of China’s biggest ever military parade, in Tiananmen Square, Beijing ( AP )

Trump was left to stamp his feet in Washington. He’s taller than the gallery of autocrats in Beijing. His nation’s forces are still vastly superior. And yet he was overcome by his small-man Napoleon complex. Perhaps his own Washington military parade earlier this year, a small, shambolic affair, had left him deflated.

“Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against the United States of America,” Trump said in a post directed at Xi on Truth Social.

He had done his best for them, after all. His peevishness was understandable.

In the first months of his second term, the US president has attacked his own allies. He has echoed Vladimir Putin’s imperial ambitions by voicing threats against Canada and Denmark. He has also abandoned climate change and global democracy as strategic policies worth pushing.

He has slapped only 10 per cent tariffs on China and is desperate to do business in Russia.

In short, Trump has undermined the West. And that makes Xi not only look good but also makes him more powerful.

open image in gallery Vladimir Putin, left, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, centre, and Chinese president Xi Jinping talk ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in China ( Indian Prime Minister's Office )

America is, along with Israel, abandoning democracy at home and ignoring international law abroad. Both attacked Iran without United Nations support. Both are involved in the relentless bombing of Gaza. Both are supportive of increasingly loopy ideas for the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians from their homeland.

In his vision for the future, Xi told the Shanghai Cooperation Conference on Monday: “We should expand the scope of cooperation, make the most of each country’s unique strengths, and shoulder together the shared responsibility of promoting regional peace, stability and prosperity.”

He means club together and form a power bloc to take on the West, now that Trump is taking a hammer to its foundations.

China is the biggest importer of Russian oil – Xi’s country funds Putin’s war along with the European Union, which still imports vast amounts of gas. Xi’s government supplies the Kremlin with the technology it needs for rockets and bombs, drones and communications.

But, unlike the US, China hasn’t gotten directly involved in any recent military conflicts. It didn’t invade Iraq illegally. It didn’t fight a futile war in Afghanistan. And it doesn’t carry out extrajudicial killings around the world in the name of pre-empting future attacks.

China plays a long game. It has hoovered up access to the world’s rare earth elements – producing 70 per cent, refining 90 per cent and holding 40 per cent of what we need to run the planet.

Unlike Trump, Xi is serious and statesmanlike. He’s cynical and unprincipled in the application of authoritarian capitalism – not unstable and economically illiterate. Xi understands, for example, that every cent of US-imposed import duties (tariffs) comes from America, while Trump sincerely believes he is bringing in foreign money.

Russia and China are the West’s long-term threats or rivals. Russia has invaded Europe and Putin has said he wants more than just Ukraine. Xi is a direct threat to Taiwan.

China’s power is more economic – a slow and strategic spending of $30bn on port projects on every continent except Antarctica and wrapping 140 nations into its road, energy and digital infrastructure. It is second only to the US in terms of economic size.

But nine of the 25 biggest economies are in the European Union – include the UK and Switzerland, and that makes 11 European states. Add Canada, Japan and Taiwan, and pro-Western nations clearly bestride the globe.

open image in gallery Donald Trump greets Vladimir Putin in Alaska in August ( AFP/Getty )

However, Trump appears more comfortable in the company of men like North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, Putin and Narendra Modi, India’s Hindu nationalist prime minister. The latter leads the world’s biggest democracy but, like Trump, leans hard into populism with authoritarian tendencies.

Trump would not want to share the spotlight with Xi. But China is hosting the kind of gathering that Trump most wants to have. And Xi is emerging as the grown-up leader of a new global power bloc that binds his nation closer to Russia, India, and North Korea. Other Asian nations are sidling into his jet stream because the West, as led by Trump, is rudderless and downright weird.

The spectacle of Trump’s cabinet grovelling to the US president in three-hour sessions is reminiscent of the worst scenes of dictatorial theatre of the Soviet era and of China’s Cultural Revolution.

Europe can survive Trump, and just as prestige has drained from Washington to Beijing, so it can be diverted to the continent. America’s loss does not have to be just China’s gain.

After all, Trump’s love of parades began not after being upstaged by Putin but when he was flattered by Emmanuel Macron, who paraded French forces for his delight along the Champs-Elysees.