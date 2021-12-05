AP News Digest 6:05 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

—————————-

TOP STORIES

—————————-

UNITED-STATES-RUSSIA-SANCTIONS-OPTIONS — The Biden administration has plenty of options to make good on its pledge to hit Russia financially if President Vladimir Putin invades Ukraine, from sanctions targeting Putin’s associates to cutting Russia off from the financial system that sends money flowing around the world. By Ellen Knickmeyer. SENT:530 words, photos.

SCHOOL SHOOTING-MICHIGAN — A judge imposed a combined $1 million bond for the parents of the Michigan teen charged with killing four students at Oxford High School, hours after police said they were caught hiding in a Detroit commercial building. James and Jennifer Crumbley entered not guilty pleas to each of the four involuntary manslaughter counts against them during a hearing held on Zoom. By Corey Williams and Ed White. SENT: 1,300 words, photos. With SCHOOL SHOOTING-MICHIGAN-SCHOOL’S HANDLING — A third party will investigate events at the school leading up to the shootings, the Michigan district’s superintendent says (sent).

CUOMO-SEXUAL-HARASSMENT — CNN fired anchor Chris Cuomo less than a week after new information emerged about how he assisted his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo as the politician faced sexual harassment allegations earlier this year. By Michelle L. Price. SENT: 850 words, photo.

GREECE-POPE — Pope Francis returns to Lesbos, the Greek island at the heart of a massive wave of migration into Europe six years ago, after pointedly criticizing European governments on their current handling of migrants and refugees during a visit to two hard-hit countries. By Derek Gatopoulos and Trisha Thomas. SENT: 580 words, photos.

—————————————-

TRENDING NEWS

—————————————-

AUSTRIA-AVALANCHE — Three skiers have been killed and two injured in an avalanche in central Austria, authorities say. SENT: 160 words.

OBIT-BAND OF BROTHERS VETERAN — A World War II veteran who was the last surviving officer of “Easy Company,” which inspired the HBO miniseries and book “Band of Brothers,” has died. Edward Shames was 99. SENT: 310 words, photo.

OBIT-STONEWALL JACKSON-COUNTRY SINGER — Country musician Stonewall Jackson, who sang on the Grand Ole Opry for more than 50 years and had No. 1 hits with “Waterloo” and others, died after a long battle with vascular dementia. He was 89. SENT: 300 words, photos.

————————-————————-————————-

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

————————-————————-————————-

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-GERMANY — Germany’s incoming transport minister is advising people against traveling over Christmas as the country tries to stem a wave of coronavirus infections. SENT: 280 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CRUISE-SHIP-NEW ORLEANS — Ten people aboard a Norwegian Cruise Line ship approaching New Orleans have tested positive for COVID-19, officials say. The Norwegian Breakaway had departed New Orleans on Nov. 28 and is due to return this weekend, the Louisiana Department of Health said in a news release. Over the past week, the ship made stops in Belize, Honduras and Mexico. SENT: 260 words, photo.

—————————————————-

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

—————————————————-

UNITED STATES-CHINA — The Pentagon intends to work better with private industry to develop high-tech systems and to strengthen relations with allies in the Indo-Pacific region in order to maintain a competitive edge over China, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says. SENT: 510 words, photos.

————————-

NATIONAL

————————-

POLICE-SHOOTING-COLLEGE-STUDENT — Authorities killed a Florida Institute of Technology student who lunged at a police officer with an “edged weapon” on the college campus Friday night, police said. SENT: 200 words.

MAN JUMPS FROM PLANE — Authorities say a passenger on an arriving Southwest Airlines flight taxiing at Phoenix’s main airport opened a galley door, jumped out and ran to an airport fire station where he barricaded himself. He was later taken to a hospital. SENT: 220 words.

———————————-

INTERNATIONAL

————————————-

MIGRATION-SERBIA-AFGHAN-BOXERS — They practiced in secret and struggled to get to an international tournament in Europe. Now, members of the Afghan national boxing team are seeking refuge in the West, hoping to continue both their careers and their lives without danger or fear. SENT: 690 words, photos.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — Israel’s Justice Ministry said Sunday that two police officers were brought in for questioning following the shooting death of a Palestinian who had stabbed an Israeli man in east Jerusalem. SENT: 580 words, photos.

INDONESIA-VOLCANO — The death toll following the eruption of the highest volcano on Indonesia’s most densely populated island of Java has risen to 13, with seven people still missing, officials say as smoldering debris and thick mud hampered search efforts. sent: 580 words, photos.

VENEZUELA-ELECTIONS — About 500 supporters of a Venezuelan gubernatorial opposition candidate who was retroactively disqualified as the vote count showed him ahead in the home state of the late President Hugo Chávez protested against a decision that has become emblematic of what opponents say are unfair election conditions. SENT: 800 words, photos.

INDIA-ARMY-KILLINGS — Angry villagers burned army vehicles in protest after more than a dozen people were killed by soldiers who mistakenly believed some of them were militants in India’s remote northeast region along the border with Myanmar, officials say. SENT: 320 words, photos.

IRAN-NUCLEAR — Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has urged world powers to take a hard line against Iran in negotiations to curb the country’s nuclear program, as his top defense and intelligence officials headed to Washington amid the flailing talks. SENT: 300 words.

PAKISTAN-SRI-LANKA — Pakistan’s prime minister told Sri Lanka’s president that more than 100 people have been detained in the lynching of a Sri Lankan factory manager and suspects will be “prosecuted with the full severity of the law.” SENT: 250 words, photos.

MYANMAR-PROTESTS — An army vehicle barreled into a peaceful march of anti-government protesters in military-ruled Myanmar’s biggest city, reportedly killing at least three people, witnesses and a protest organizer say.

———————

SPORTS

——————-

FBC--T25-SEC CHAMPIONSHIP — Bryce Young stunningly carved up the nation’s best defense, giving Nick Saban and Alabama a shot at another national championship. Young threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide rolled over No. 1 Georgia 41-24 in the Southeastern Conference championship game. By Sports Writer Paul Newberry. SENT: 1,110 words, photos.

FBC--T25-CFP TAKEAWAYS —- Cincinnati proved it belonged, Alabama showed it should never be doubted and Jim Harbaugh finally delivered Michigan fans the season they have been craving. The College Football Playoff picture easily fell into place as the Bearcats stayed unbeaten, poised to become the first team from outside the Power Five conferences to make the four-team field in the eight-year history of this postseason format. By College Football Writer Ralph Russo. SENT: 950 words, photos.

————————-————-

HOW TO REACH US

————————-————-

At the Nerve Center, Vincent K. Willis can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.