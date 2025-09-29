Circus performer plunges to death in front of 80-strong crowd
Police in Brautzen, eastern Germany, have set up psychological support for children who witnessed the incident
A circus acrobat plunged to her death on Saturday while performing on the trapeze apparatus in front of a horrified crowd, police have said.
The young woman was performing at Circus Paul Busch in Brautzen, eastern Germany, when she fell from a height of around 5 metres in front of an audience of 80 people, German media is reporting.
Screams were heard in the audience which included a number of children, many of who are now receiving psychological support after they immediately left the tent following the accident, local outlet Sächsische Zeitung reported.
Police said the performer, a 27-year-old believed to be from Spain, succumbed to her injuries at the scene following the incident at 5:45pm, police spokesperson Stefan Heiduck told MDR. A police investigation is ongoing into the exact circumstances of the accident.
"Yesterday's accident has deeply affected us,” said Brautzen mayor Karten Vogt. “On behalf of the city, I express my sincere condolences to the relatives and bereaved. Our thoughts are with the families and all those affected by this serious accident."
The circus had held its first performance on Friday, one night before the performer’s death. It was due to go on until 5 October, but police said the circus tent will now be dismantled.
The Independent has contacted the circus for comment on the death.
Following the incident, a handwritten note was placed in a ticket booth reading: "Due to a bereavement, the circus will be closed,” an image published by German news agency dpa shows.
It is currently being treated as an industrial accident, with no evidence of third-party negligence - something which is unlikely given the artists tend to set up their own equipment, Mr Heiduck added.
He told Bild that the performer did not use a safety rope, adding: "She doesn't have to. She decides for herself whether to use safety rope. No one else was in the ring during the accident."
Ralf Huppertz, the chairman of the Association of German Circus Companies (VDCU), said the incident was a tragic accident.
"Especially for the visitors and the children, this is a terrible experience, a shock,” he said.
Despite not recalling a fatal fall involving a female acrobat, Mr Huppertz said, he does recall a number of serious injuries.
"Actually, five meters isn't particularly high for acrobats; they're well-trained and muscular. The woman must have fallen very unluckily or onto an obstacle," he added.
