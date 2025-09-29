Circus performer plunges to death in front of 80-strong crowd

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A circus acrobat plunged to her death on Saturday while performing on the trapeze apparatus in front of a horrified crowd, police have said.

The young woman was performing at Circus Paul Busch in Brautzen, eastern Germany, when she fell from a height of around 5 metres in front of an audience of 80 people, German media is reporting.

Screams were heard in the audience which included a number of children, many of who are now receiving psychological support after they immediately left the tent following the accident, local outlet Sächsische Zeitung reported.

Police said the performer, a 27-year-old believed to be from Spain, succumbed to her injuries at the scene following the incident at 5:45pm, police spokesperson Stefan Heiduck told MDR. A police investigation is ongoing into the exact circumstances of the accident.

open image in gallery The performer was on the trapeze apparatus ( Getty Images )

"Yesterday's accident has deeply affected us,” said Brautzen mayor Karten Vogt. “On behalf of the city, I express my sincere condolences to the relatives and bereaved. Our thoughts are with the families and all those affected by this serious accident."

The circus had held its first performance on Friday, one night before the performer’s death. It was due to go on until 5 October, but police said the circus tent will now be dismantled.

The Independent has contacted the circus for comment on the death.

Following the incident, a handwritten note was placed in a ticket booth reading: "Due to a bereavement, the circus will be closed,” an image published by German news agency dpa shows.

It is currently being treated as an industrial accident, with no evidence of third-party negligence - something which is unlikely given the artists tend to set up their own equipment, Mr Heiduck added.

He told Bild that the performer did not use a safety rope, adding: "She doesn't have to. She decides for herself whether to use safety rope. No one else was in the ring during the accident."

Ralf Huppertz, the chairman of the Association of German Circus Companies (VDCU), said the incident was a tragic accident.

"Especially for the visitors and the children, this is a terrible experience, a shock,” he said.

Despite not recalling a fatal fall involving a female acrobat, Mr Huppertz said, he does recall a number of serious injuries.

"Actually, five meters isn't particularly high for acrobats; they're well-trained and muscular. The woman must have fallen very unluckily or onto an obstacle," he added.