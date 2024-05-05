Young woman dies after falling from Cliffs of Moher in Ireland
She was reportedly visiting the tourist attraction with friends
A young woman in her 20s has died after falling from the popular tourist attraction the Cliffs of Moher in Ireland.
The woman was reportedly visiting with three friends when she fell on Saturday afternoon, Irish broadcaster RTÉ said.
The Irish coast guard was contacted at around 1.20pm and a co-ordinated search operation was launched, with a rescue helicopter locating her body.
An Aran Islands’ RNLI lifeboat was able to recover her body shortly after 3pm.
A Garda spokesman said: ‘Gardai and emergency services conducted an operation following reports of an incident at the Cliffs Moher this afternoon.
‘The body of a woman, aged in her early 20s, was removed from the water by emergency services.’
The cliffs are one of Ireland’s most scenic tourist destinations, with an estimated 1.5million people visiting each year.
