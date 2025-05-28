Court rules against Peruvian farmer in landmark climate lawsuit against RWE

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A German court has thrown out a Peruvian farmer’s landmark climate lawsuit, which sought damages from energy company RWE, claiming its historical greenhouse gas emissions put his home at risk.

Farmer and mountain guide Saúl Luciano Lliuya claimed that Andean glaciers above his hometown of Huaraz, Peru, are melting, increasing the risk of catastrophic flooding to his home.

The 44-year-old farmer, whose family grows corn, wheat, barley and potatoes, said he chose to sue RWE because it is one of the biggest polluters in Europe, rather than any particular company projects near his home.

Using data from the Carbon Majors database, which tracks historic emissions from major fossil fuel producers, Lliuya has said that RWE is responsible for nearly 0.5 per cent of global man-made emissions since the industrial revolution and must pay a proportional share of the costs needed to adapt to climate change.

For a $3.5 million flood defence project needed in his region, RWE's share would be around $17,500, according to Lliuya's calculations.

open image in gallery A protester demands climate justice in front of the Higher Regional Court in Hamm, Germany ( AP Photo/Martin Meissner )

RWE, which has never operated in Peru and is phasing out its coal-fired power plants, denies legal responsibility and argues that climate change is a global issue caused by many contributors.

The state court in Hamm, in western Germany, dismissed the lawsuit on Wednesday and said no appeal was possible in the decade-old case.

Presiding judge Rolf Meyer said the experts' estimate of the 30-year damage risk to the plaintiff's house of 1 per cent was not enough to take the case further. Had there been a larger adverse effect, a polluter could have been made to slash emissions or pay damages, Meyer said.

open image in gallery Lawyer Roda Verheyen speaks to journalists before the verdict is announced ( Bernd Thissen/dpa via AP )

Meyer said the plaintiff's case was argued coherently and that it was "like a microcosm of the world's problems between people of the southern and the northern hemisphere, between the poor and the rich."

Experts said that the case had the potential to set a significant precedent in the fight to hold major polluters accountable for climate change.

RWE argued that the lawsuit is legally inadmissible and that it sets a dangerous precedent by holding individual emitters accountable for global climate change. It insists climate solutions should be addressed through state and international policies, not the courts.

Judges and experts from Germany visited Peru in 2022 as part of the case.