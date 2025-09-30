Family who died ‘violent’ deaths in Co Louth named for first time

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three members of the same family who suffered “violent” deaths in Co Louth have been named for the first time.

Mark O’Connor, 54, his wife Louise O’Connor, 56, and their son Evan O’Connor, 27, were found dead at their family home in Dromgowna, outside Tallanstown village, on Monday morning.

The trio were an “integral part of their local community”, gardai said.

A 30-year-old man remains under arrest following the deaths.

“The O’Connor family are a very well known and respected family,” Superintendent Andrew Watters said, describing them as “good neighbours”.

In a statement on social media, Drogheda Abacas Special School paid tribute to Mark and Louise as “founder parents” and Evan as one of its first two pupils.

open image in gallery Garda forensic officers at the scene in Co Louth ( PA )

“Both Mark and Louise were passionate advocates for their son Evan and for all autistic people.

“Mark was a board member of Autism Support Louth and Meath and was a professional advocate for the rights of people with disabilities in his career.

“Both Mark and Louise were instrumental in the setting up of Drogheda Abacas and many, many families owe them a debt of gratitude.

“They campaigned, lobbied and fund-raised for the school and youth clubs and will always be remembered for their legacy to Abacas and to autistic people.”

It added: “Evan attended Abacas for 14 years. He grew up with us. There are so many moments to remember, so many stories from school and club we will tell each other especially over the next few weeks.

“Mark, Louise and Evan will always remain part of the Abacas family.

“May they rest in peace. Our sincere condolences and deepest sympathies to all family and friends.”

open image in gallery Gardai at the scene in Co Louth ( PA )

Supt Watters said gardai are continuing to investigate all of the circumstances of the “family tragedy” in Co Louth.

He said: “A family liaison officer has been assigned to support the O’Connor family.

“An Garda Siochana will keep the family informed of the ongoing investigation and support them as they come to terms with this tragedy. I am appealing for privacy for the family at this time.

“An Garda Siochana will also closely support the local community in the Drumgowna area over the coming days as they come to terms with the violent death of their neighbours.”

Supt Watters said post-mortem examinations on the three victims would start on Tuesday.

He said: “The scene remains subject of an ongoing forensic examination by the Garda National Technical Bureau and Divisional Search Team. The offices of the coroner and the state pathologist have been notified.

“Yesterday evening, the remains of the deceased were removed from the scene to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda and post-mortem examinations will commence today.

“An incident room has been established at Ardee Garda station.

“A senior investigating officer has been appointed to oversee this investigation. An Garda Siochana is not looking for any other person in connection with this homicide investigation.

“I am appealing to any person with any information on this incident to contact the Garda Investigation Team by calling Drogheda Garda Station at 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Phone Number on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”