Cockfighting probe finds 15 dead roosters as 70 more seized

Fifteen dead roosters have been discovered by gardai investigating cockfighting in Co Monaghan.

At approximately 11am on Saturday, gardai received a report of a suspected illegal cockfighting event allegedly taking place at a private residence in Emyvale.

A large number of people fled the scene upon the arrival of the gardai.

During the search of the property, 15 dead roosters were found while a further 70 roosters were seized by Department of Agriculture personnel.

Gardai said evidence of suspected cockfighting was also obtained.

An investigation is continuing at Monaghan Garda Station.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.