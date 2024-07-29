Jump to content

Cockfighting probe finds 15 dead roosters as 70 more seized

A large number of people fled the scene upon the arrival of the gardai

Cillian Sherlock
Monday 29 July 2024 14:54
Roosters attack each other during a cockfight as part of Jonbeel festival near Jagiroad, about 75 kilometers (47 miles) east of Guwahati, India, Friday, January, 20, 2023
Roosters attack each other during a cockfight as part of Jonbeel festival near Jagiroad, about 75 kilometers (47 miles) east of Guwahati, India, Friday, January, 20, 2023 (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Fifteen dead roosters have been discovered by gardai investigating cockfighting in Co Monaghan.

At approximately 11am on Saturday, gardai received a report of a suspected illegal cockfighting event allegedly taking place at a private residence in Emyvale.

A large number of people fled the scene upon the arrival of the gardai.

During the search of the property, 15 dead roosters were found while a further 70 roosters were seized by Department of Agriculture personnel.

Gardai said evidence of suspected cockfighting was also obtained.

An investigation is continuing at Monaghan Garda Station.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

