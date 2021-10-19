AP News Digest 3:25 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

CAPITOL BREACH-SUBPOENAS — The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot is scheduled to vote on whether to recommend criminal contempt charges against former White House adviser Steve Bannon for defying a subpoena. By Mary Clare Jalonick. SENT: 800 words, photos. UPCOMING: 990 words after vote, expected around 7:30 p.m. With CAPITOL BREACH-COMMITTEE-EXPLAINER — The Jan. 6 committee ramps up its efforts; CAPITOL BREACH-TRUMP — Trump files lawsuit to keep Jan. 6 documents from Congress.

OBIT-POWELL-A LIFE — Colin Powell rose from neighborhood store clerk to the highest echelons of the U.S. government, a trailblazing American Dream journey that won him international acclaim and trust. But his stellar reputation was damaged by his role in making the case for war against Iraq. By Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee. SENT: 1,280 words, photos, videos. With OBIT-POWELL — Colin Powell dies, trailblazing general stained by Iraq.

AFGHANISTAN-ECONOMY — After sweeping into power, the Taliban found Afghanistan’s economy fast approaching the precipice, with harrowing predictions of growing poverty and hunger. So they ordered the financial managers of the collapsed former government back to work. Their message: Do your jobs, because we can’t. By Samya Kullab. SENT: 1,110 words, photos.

REDISTRICTING-TEXAS — Texas Republicans approved redrawn U.S. House maps that favor incumbents and decrease political representation for growing minority communities, even as Latinos drive much of the growth in the nation’s largest red state. By Acacia Coronado and Paul J. Weber. SENT: 730 words, photos.

KOREAS-TENSIONS — North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile into the sea in what South Korea’s military described as a weapon likely designed for submarine-based launches, marking possibly the most significant demonstration of the North’s military might since Biden took office. By Kim Tong-Hyung and Hyung-Jin Kim. SENT: 920 words, photos.

MIGRATION-EUROPE-TRUCK JUMPERS — Young Sudanese men who escaped war in their country, horror in Libya and crossed the Mediterranean in dangerous boats now spend their days in the French port of Calais, trying to jump on moving trucks bound for Britain. By Arno Pedram. SENT: 860 words, photos.

TRENDING NEWS

PEOPLE-YE — Rapper formerly known as Kanye West is now just Ye. SENT: 180 words, photo.

JEFFERSON-STATUE — Fate of NYC statue of Thomas Jefferson unclear after vote. SENT: 420 words, photo.

MICROSOFT-BILL GATES — Microsoft says it warned Bill Gates about flirting in 2008. SENT: 470 words, photo.

RAPE ON TRAIN — Train riders in Philadelphia held up phones as woman was raped, police say. SENT: 710 words, photos.

ISRAEL-ANCIENT SWORD — Israeli scuba diver discovers ancient Crusader sword. SENT: 210 words, photos.

ISRAEL-HOT-AIR-BALLOON-DEATH — Man dies after falling from hot air balloon ride in Israel. SENT: 150 words.

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-NEW-ZEALAND — New Zealand counted its most new coronavirus cases of the pandemic as an outbreak in its largest city grew and officials urged vaccinations as a way out of Auckland’s two-month lockdown. SENT: 450 words, photos. With VIRUS OUTBREAK-THE LATEST.

WASHINGTON

PROSECUTORS-ENFORCEMENT — Progressive prosecutors around the country are increasingly declaring they just won’t enforce some GOP-backed state laws, a strategy in response to some of the most controversial new changes in recent years — near-total abortion bans, voting restrictions, limits on certain protest activity, laws aimed at LGBTQ people, and restrictions on mask requirements. SENT: 1,180 words, photo.

CONGRESS-BUDGET-MANCHIN — Attention at the Capitol has been focused for months on Joe Manchin, the centrist Democratic senator from West Virginia who has repeatedly balked at the size and scale of President Joe Biden’s sweeping plan to expand the social safety net, tackle climate change and confront income inequality. SENT: 1,120 words, photos.

NATIONAL

PORTLAND KILLINGS — Portland has already set a homicide record for this year and Oregon's largest city is implementing novel solutions to try to make the it safer, something critics say is flailing. SENT: 1,150 words, photos.

AHMAUD ARBERY-GEORGIA TRIAL — Attorneys planned to resume questioning potential jurors in the trial of three white men charged with chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery following a slow start and some admonishment from the judge to speed things along. SENT: 460 words, photos.

MOTHER AND SON KILLED — Lawyers for prominent South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh plan to ask a judge to grant bond for their client, who has spent five nights in jail following his second arrest in about a month. SENT: 550 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

HAITI-US-KIDNAPPED MISSIONARIES — A protest strike shuttered businesses, schools and public transportation in a new blow to Haiti’s anemic economy, and unions and other groups vowed to continue the shutdown in anger over worsening crime as authorities try to rescue 17 kidnapped members of a U.S.-based missionary group. SENT: 910 words, photos.

POLAND-EUROPE-EXPLAINER — Poland will be a focus of European attention this week, with the country's prime minister addressing the European Parliament and leaders at a European Union summit expected to grapple with a legal conundrum created by a recent ruling by Poland’s constitutional court. SENT: 740 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher as investors waited for U.S. corporate results to see how companies are coping with supply disruptions and the past quarter’s surge in coronavirus infections. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 400 words, photos.

HOME CONSTRUCTION — The Commerce Department reports on U.S. home construction in September. By Matt Ott. UPCOMING: 130 words after 8:30 a.m. release, then updated. By Business Writer Matt Ott. UPCOMING: By 8:30 a.m., photo.

SPORTS

JIM LITKE-ROLOVICH — Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich was fired along with four of his assistants for refusing a state mandate that all employees get vaccinated against COVID-19. By Sports Columnist Jim Litke. SENT: 700 words, photos. With WASHINGTON-STATE-ROLOVICH — Washington State coach fired for refusing vaccine.

NBA AT 75-KNICKS COACH — Richard E. Lapchick shares some of the backlash his family felt that was directed at his father for signing the first Black player to an NBA contract. SENT: 880 words, photos.

