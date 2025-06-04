Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Around 20,000 people are being urgently evacuated from their homes in Cologne, Germany, after three unexploded Second World War bombs were discovered.

After the city undergoes its largest postwar evacuation, experts will be brought in to defuse the US-manufactured bombs which were found on Monday in the district of Deutz.

Two of the bombs are 1,000kg and the third is 500kg. All are equipped with impact fuzes, meaning they are intended to detonate upon contact with a hard surface.

open image in gallery Around 20,000 evacuated in Cologne as major bomb defusal operation underway ( DPA )

The evacuated area includes the entire old city, 58 hotels, three Rhine bridges, a railway station, a hospital, museums, two care homes and the town hall, city authorities said. The bombs are set to be defused from 8am on Wednesday.

“We are sealing off and evacuating the danger zone within a radius of 1,000 meters from 8am on Wednesday,” authorities said. “Around 20,500 residents and a large number of working people are affected by the evacuation.”

The Unesco World Heritage Cologne Cathedral sits just outside the evacuation zone.

Tents and help centres have now been set up for those who have ben evacuated from their homes and workplace, as Dusseldorf district’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Service defuses the ordnance.

open image in gallery Cologne city authorities have released a map of the evacuation zone ( Cologne City )

“Everyone involved hopes that the defusing can be completed by Wednesday,” Cologne city authorities added. “This will only be possible if all those affected leave their homes or workplaces early and stay outside the evacuation area from the outset.”

Bomb defusals are common in Cologne, which was heavily targeted by the Allied countries in their bombing campaigns across Nazi Germany. Around 20,000 people were killed during the aerial bombardments of Cologne, which suffered 262 separate air raids throughout the Second World War.

It has been reported that around 35 million tons of bombs were dropped on the city during the war.