100-year-old former concentration camp guard ‘to go on trial in Germany’

A 100-year-old former guard at a concentration camp is set to stand trial in Germany, according to reports.

The man is said to have worked at the Sachsenhausen Nazi concentration camp near Berlin between 1942 to 1945.

He is due to go on trial this autumn, according to a German Sunday newspaper.

The district court of Neuruppin admitted the charges of accessory to murder in 3,500 cases.

The defendant should be able to stand trial for two to two and a half hours a day, a court spokesperson told Welt am Sonntag.

The 100-year-old has not been named for legal reasons.

Around 200,000 people were imprisoned at the Sachsenhausen Nazi concentration camp between 1936 and 1945.

Twenty-thousand people were killed at the camp in Oranienburg, near Berlin, including from forced labour, medical experiments and systemic extermination.

The Nazi regime kept Jewish people, politican opponents, Roma and homosexual people, among other groups, in the camp during its time in operation.

In its later years, most of Sachsenhausen’s prisoners were foreigners, with the largest numbers from the Soviet Union and Poland, according to the Brandenburg Memorials Foundation.

Back in 2011, a landmark conviction found working in a concentration camp was grounds for culpability with no proof of a specific crime for the first time.

Additional reporting by Reuters