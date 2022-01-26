French parliament backs law banning conversion therapies

French politicians have unanimously voted to outlaw so-called conversion therapies, with president Emmanuel Macron saying “being oneself is not a crime”.

The National Assembly approved the bill, which criminalises attempts to force a person to change their sexuality or gender identity, by 142 votes to 0.

The legislation was also convincingly backed by the French parliament’s upper house. In total, 305 senators supported it, while 28 others, all from the conservative Republicans party, opposed it.

Elisabeth Moreno, the country’s equalities and diversity minister, hailed the law’s passage, saying it targeted a “barbaric” practice that "very often leaves permanent marks on bodies and minds”.

Her La République En Marche colleague, Laurence Vanceunebrock, who steered the bill through parliament, said it would be wielded against "all those who equated an identity or a sexual orientation with sickness”.

"There is nothing to cure," she added.

Mr Macron also marked the occasion, tweeting: "Let’s be proud of it. Because being oneself is not a crime."

When the law comes into effect in a fortnight, anyone found guilty of the crime faces a prison sentence of up to two years and a 30,000 euro (£25,000) fine.

The punishment can increase to three years in jail and a 45,000 euro (£37,500) penalty if a child or another vulnerable person is subjected to the discredited practice.

The legislation also allows campaigners to bring civil legal action on behalf of victims.

Conversion therapy has been banned in countries including Canada, Malta and Germany, and a bill is being drafted in the UK to the same effect. The British government has been criticised for not introducing a ban sooner.

Additional reporting by AP