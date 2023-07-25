Arsonists behind Corfu’s devastating wildfires as Greece ‘at war’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Arsonists are being blamed for devastating wildfires that have swept through the Greek island of Corfu.

Corfu mayor Yorgos Mahimaris said yesterday that an arsonist seemingly started the fires which sparked mass evacuations on Sunday as firefighters battled to control them.

Mr Mahimaris came to the conclusion after visiting three locations where fires broke out on Mount Pantokratoras.

Theofanis Skembris, deputy mayor of North Corfu, backed this view and said that four fires were “started simultaneously".

Speaking to the BBC, he said: "We have to wait for the investigation, but their first unofficial assumption is that it was arson - fires can't start simultaneously in four different places.

"The situation on the island is better now. Most of the fires are under control. There are firefighting airplanes helping. I believe that everything will be over soon."

Chariton Koutscouris, Corfu's deputy mayor for tourism and construction, also blamed the fires on people who get “pleasure out of this with the pain of the other people".

He said officials had a "suspicion" they would be started over the weekend, after they were warned on Friday by a fire service chief.

A Greek Fire Service spokesperson said that 12 residential areas were evacuated in Corfu with tourists being taken to the village of Kassiopi.

Some later fled the island on boats, according to reports.

The fires were among 82 wildfires across the country that firefighters battled last night - leading to the Mediterranean country’s largest-ever mass evacuation.

A total of 64 of the fires started on Sunday, the hottest day of the summer so far as temperatures peaked at 46.4C in the southern Greek town, Gytheio.

The most serious was on the island of Rhodes, where some 19,000 people had been evacuated from several locations as wildfires burned for a sixth day, Greek authorities said.

Greece has seen record temperatures in recent days (BBC Weather)

Speaking before parliament yesterday, prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis described the fight against the fire on Rhodes as "war."

"We will rebuild what we lost, and cover the damages. Protecting human lives should be our priority," he said.

He also said climate change "will make its presence ever more felt with greater natural disasters throughout the Mediterranean region".

He spoke as thousands of tourists are expected to fly home today after the fires saw their holidays ruined or cut short.

And aside from the environmental damage, the heavily tourist-dependent economies of the Greek islands are also set to take a hit.

Tourism accounts for 18 per cent of Greece’s output and one in five jobs. On Rhodes and many other Greek islands this reliance on the industry is even greater.