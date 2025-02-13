Why authorities on the Costa Del Sol want to cull the resort’s noisy parrots

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It is thought they were initially brought over as pets from Argentina - but after one, or two, escaped, the brightly-coloured green monk parakeets have become a problem for those living on the Costa del Sol.

The species of parrot was first spotted in the wild in Barcelona and Murcia in the late 1970s, before its population quickly spread across the region, including in popular holiday resorts such as Malaga and Marbella.

Now it is believed there are around 200,000 of the birds that have settled in the wild across the Costa de Sol - and it’s causing a headache for local authorities who say they are putting native species at risk, according to local media.

The birds, also known for their loud shrieks, are also causing hygiene and health issues, say community leaders, who receive nuisance complaints from residents over the birds’ behaviour.

Now Town Hall bosses in the city of Fuengirola, 25 miles along the coast from Malaga, are increasing efforts to control the bird population after putting out a two-year tender to hire a team to catch, and destroy, the birds.

The £66,000 contract focuses on parks and green spaces in the city where there is a “risk due to the danger of falling nests and branches of the trees that house them,” a document by the local authority said.

Companies will need to show how they will capture the birds, without aggressive methods such as the use of guns, and then “incinerate” them.

The species, also known as the quaker parrot, originate from South America’s subtropical climates, including Argentina, Brazil and Bolivia, where they are considered a pest by farmers and often hunted,.

In Spain, opinion is split with some people believing they attract bird enthusiasts and tourists. A similar cull was ordered by authorities in Madrid, where there were 12,000 of the birds, in 2019.

In the UK, the population is thought to be very low after the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs launched a culling programme in 2011, with National England designated them as pests.

The move was backed by the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds. At the time, a spokesperson told The Guardian: "These species aren't causing any major conservation problems in the UK at the moment, but they might in future."