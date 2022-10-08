Donegal explosion: Seven people killed in petrol station blast as death toll rises
‘The search and recovery for further fatalities continues,’ police say
Seven people have now been confirmed dead in a petrol station explosion in Ireland.
The death toll has risen from three following the blast in County Donegal on Friday.
Irish Police said four more casualities were confirmed overnight.
“The search and recovery for further fatalities continues,” An Garda Siochana said in a statement.
“Eight persons were transferred to hospital for medical attention yesterday.”
A major emergency response operation involving first responders from both sides of the Irish border extended through the night and was continuing on Saturday morning.
Friday afternoon’s blast in the village of Creeslough, Co Donegal, ripped through the Applegreen service station and convenience store and adjacent buildings.
More follows...
