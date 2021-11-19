Austria to impose full lockdown, orders whole population to get vaccinated
Mandatory vaccinations will be introduced from next February
Zoe Tidman
Friday 19 November 2021 10:01 comments
Austria will go into a full lockdown over Covid from next week, becoming the first country in Europe to take this measure during the latest wave of the virus.
The government also said vaccinations will be compulsory for the whole population from next February.
The lockdown will last 10 days initially but could be extended, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said.
Obligatory vaccinations will be introduced from 1 February next year.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies