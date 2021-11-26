Brussels recommends suspending all flights between EU and countries with new Covid variant
The European Union should suspend “all flights” with countries which have declared they have the new Covid variant, European Council president Ursula von der Leyen has said.
Her comments came as alarm grew over the spread of the new variant.
She added that news of the latest Covid variant was “very concerning”.
